In the Land of Egalitarian

Courtesy of SF Poster Syndicate

Throughout time

In a not-so-distant land

Within the minds and hearts of many

An egalitarian society exists



In this society, by law, you are required

to be friendly, concerned, and compassionate

Thereby, respecting yourself, others, and all life forms

Whether great or small



The declaration of this society is,

that giving to others is unconditional

Giving to oneself must be first

Thereby, when you give to others

It is a joy, not an obligation



Neighbors truly cared for neighbors

Friendships last and are nurturing

Love, acceptance, and understanding,

along with trust and endurance are the

foundations of intimate relationships



Selfish isms are non-existent, and diversity is cherished

One’s worth and value are not determined,

by gender, power, finances, or social status

What determines your importance

is what is in your heart, soul, and spirit.



The elimination of some right and wrong concepts

enables disagreements and conflicts to be resolved by

respecting one’s opinion, perspective, and beliefs

That allows you to see differences

as a source of learning, development, and growth.



Independent thinking is encouraged

Not feared or seen as threatening.

Transparency is the gateway to truth

Enabling you to feel connected,

and others are connected to you.



In this society

Poverty is a crime

Homelessness is an abomination

Crime is non-existent

Where peace and serenity abound



Their leaders supervise and support,

not by the three P’s

power, profit, and privilege

They lead by example, showing

sincerity, integrity, and dedication

for those whom they serve



Can it be said that this society,

is what we pray for

Every time we say

let thy kingdom come, thy will be done

And your government rules here on earth

as it does in heaven.

after Stevie Wonder’s “Saturn” (1976)