In the Land of Egalitarian

Throughout time
In a not-so-distant land
Within the minds and hearts of many
An egalitarian society exists
In this society, by law, you are required
to be friendly, concerned, and compassionate
Thereby, respecting yourself, others, and all life forms
Whether great or small
The declaration of this society is,
that giving to others is unconditional
Giving to oneself must be first
Thereby, when you give to others
It is a joy, not an obligation
Neighbors truly cared for neighbors
Friendships last and are nurturing
Love, acceptance, and understanding,
along with trust and endurance are the
foundations of intimate relationships
Selfish isms are non-existent, and diversity is cherished
One’s worth and value are not determined,
by gender, power, finances, or social status
What determines your importance
is what is in your heart, soul, and spirit.
The elimination of some right and wrong concepts
enables disagreements and conflicts to be resolved by
respecting one’s opinion, perspective, and beliefs
That allows you to see differences
as a source of learning, development, and growth.
Independent thinking is encouraged
Not feared or seen as threatening.
Transparency is the gateway to truth
Enabling you to feel connected,
and others are connected to you.
In this society
Poverty is a crime
Homelessness is an abomination
Crime is non-existent
Where peace and serenity abound
Their leaders supervise and support,
not by the three P’s
power, profit, and privilege
They lead by example, showing
sincerity, integrity, and dedication
for those whom they serve
Can it be said that this society,
is what we pray for
Every time we say
let thy kingdom come, thy will be done
And your government rules here on earth
as it does in heaven.
after Stevie Wonder’s “Saturn” (1976)
Taiye Ronald Trotter is a poet.