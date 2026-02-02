Courtesy of SF Poster Syndicate

Sing out Sister/Carry on Brother

(you are not broken)

Superhero you

armed with only love against

the undertow of darkness / each kindness kindly

given back at twice the giver’s cost / upturn the plot

of every plan against you / your enemy’s eyes

just yours in self-reflection / so consider such

before breaking bad / Are you fed, sister? Are you

fit, brother? Then feed someone / heal someone /

but don’t neglect the eternal Tao / still wriggle-writhing

under the rubble: bees / stars / sunflowers / song—

what I’m saying is / don’t let the mess obscure the miracles

You will never get everything right /

you will not slay every dragon /

but one lit torch can illuminate / a grave

injustice / and set the world on fire

Life: the self-help book with no good

answers / only did-I-do-good questions

So then / did you do good?

My Face in the Mirror in the Morning

At 70 I plagiarize myself,

my Zoomie image time-stamped

like an unearthed fossil framed



within a complex sequence of events,

more proof of a fabricated self,

a self contingent—



Yet when kissed and presented with coffee

I suddenly beam with the blood-rush

of youth, a new and improved product



derived from the trusted original,

a facial fiction bestowed upon those whose

clocks run fast, upon those who’ll forget



what they’ve seen today

tomorrow—