Two Poems

Sing out Sister/Carry on Brother
(you are not broken)

Superhero you
   armed with only love against
      the undertow of darkness / each kindness kindly
         given back at twice the giver’s cost / upturn the plot
            of every plan against you / your enemy’s eyes
               just yours in self-reflection / so consider such
                  before breaking bad / Are you fed, sister? Are you
                     fit, brother? Then feed someone / heal someone /
                        but don’t neglect the eternal Tao / still wriggle-writhing
                           under the rubble: bees / stars / sunflowers / song—
                              what I’m saying is / don’t let the mess obscure the miracles
                                 You will never get everything right /
                                    you will not slay every dragon /
                                       but one lit torch can illuminate / a grave
                                          injustice / and set the world on fire
                                             Life: the self-help book with no good
                                                answers / only did-I-do-good questions
                                                  So then / did you do good?

My Face in the Mirror in the Morning

At 70 I plagiarize myself,
my Zoomie image time-stamped
like an unearthed fossil framed

within a complex sequence of events,
more proof of a fabricated self, 
a self contingent—

Yet when kissed and presented with coffee
I suddenly beam with the blood-rush
of youth, a new and improved product

derived from the trusted original, 
a facial fiction bestowed upon those whose
clocks run fast, upon those who’ll forget

what they’ve seen today
                                 tomorrow—

Tim Rudolph is a poet living in Santa Cruz, CA.