Print is not dead, it’s a livelihood

Photos by Ian Castro

Thank you to everyone who attended our winter fundraiser at Eli’s Mile High Club!

327 of you came out to party with us in support of our work as we enter the new year. That’s the biggest event we’ve had so far.

In tribute to Eli’s history as a home to West Oakland blues, we kicked off the night with a live set by the West Coast Blues Society, featuring legendary frontman Fillmore Slim (aka West Coast Godfather of the Game) and Street Spirit vendor Kenneth Winters on the keys.

Seven Street Spirit vendors—Travis, Jimbow, Charles, Taylor,Joel, Vernon, and Kenneth—got up on stage to share their stories and talk about why they sell this newspaper.

We were blessed by NO BIAS DJs—Bored Lord, RITCHRD, and bastiengoat—who kept the vibes going into the night.

For real, seeing your smiling faces on the dance floor until the wee hours of the morning, watching you don new Street Spirit merch and grab prints together from the SF Poster Syndicate — it was like a utopian fever dream come to life.

You helped us meet our goal of raising $10,000. Every dollar will directly support our work in 2026.

Thank you for investing in us!

You all bring us light in the darkness.

Here’s to another year of Street Spirit.