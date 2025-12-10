Our 2025 media picks

Journalism:
Lauren Helper, “‘A volunteer jail’: Inside the scandals and abuse pushing California’s homeless out of shelters,” CalMatters, February 2025
Marisa Kendall, Katie Anastas, Aaron Schrank, & Lisa Halverstadt, “Move along: Targeting homeless Californians,” a five-part series, CalMatters, June 2025
Yesica Prado & Erika Carlos, “San Francisco is weaponizing parking rules to displace RV communities. Here’s how it started,” El Tecolote, November 2025
Radio
Alastair Boone, “Sidewalk Stories,” Crosscurrents by KALW and Street Spirit, 2025
Shaina Shealy, “A Tiny Plot,” a Snap Judgement podcast series by KQED, 2025
Books:
Brian Goldstone, There Is No Place for Us, Crown Publishing, 2025
Maggie Helwig, Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community, Coach House Books, 2025
Film:
No Place to Grow Old, a film by Davey Schaupp (2025)
Crushing Wheelchairs, a film by POOR Magazine (2025)
Best of Street Spirit (2025):
The Bulb, 16-page special issue of Street Spirit, April 2025
Alastair Boone, “Chaos and confusion during closure of Oakland shelter,” June 2025
Caron Creighton,“The power in paper: 35 years of street news,” March 2025
Zack Haber, “The ‘first-aid’ of education: a Gazan teacher’s journey through genocide,” March 2025
Cole Haddock & Maria Toldi, “Our house in the middle of the street,” February 2025
Bradley Penner, “What is the cost of encampment ‘resolution’?” June 2025
Bradley Penner, “Years after eviction, Wood Street rides on,” November 2025
‘Sunflower,’ “Dispatches from the sweep zone: Looming escalations,” October 2025
Forthcoming in 2026:
Wood Street, a documentary by Caron Creighton, 2026
“Swept off the Map,” an investigative mapping project by Cole Haddock and Maria Toldi, Street Spirit, 2026
Street Spirit is based in Berkeley, CA and run by Alastair Boone, Bradley Penner, and Kevin Sample. We are fiscally sponsored by Independent Arts & Media, a 501(c)(3) organization.