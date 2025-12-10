Street Spirit horoscopes – December 2025

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month will be filled with prosperity, but don’t rush in its direction—let abundance find its way to you. Be patient with yourself and others, but not at the expense of your desires and passions. Learn from your pains and traumas. Don’t let the past hold you back from honoring your dreams. These practices will help solidify the protection you need to move forward through the world.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Focus on the safety of your loved ones this month. Our world is ever-evolving, morality is drastically shifting. Now is a time to honor the strength of your relationships. Where is home for you? Where do your ancestors walk? Reclaim the ancestral roles that align with your passions and dreams. How did they show up for their communities, and how might you do the same?

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): A new start is coming soon, it’s a good time to consider the bigger picture as you move into this new era. Make time to look back on the past, try to relive the wonders and simplicity of your childhood. Remember your sense of confidence back then, embrace the lessons you learned as a young person. Be curious about the harder moments that shifted your view of the world, the experiences that may have hardened you along the way. Ask yourself, how will these learned defenses help me moving forward?

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Dig deep into the subconscious and find out what’s been bugging you. Communicate with your friends and loved ones about your troubles. Welcome love and hope into your life, allow them to shine eternal truths onto your spirit. Visualize your future and know that the ancestors will be by your side as you enter a new era of transformation.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month is a time for healing and renewal. Ground yourself to Mother Earth and reach out to the ancestors for guidance. Live simply for now, embody early memories that have instilled deep love within your heart. Remember the faces of relatives who have moved on. Remember that the beginning of this journey is where you need to be.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): There will be a lot of challenges and obstacles for you to overcome this month. These lessons will help strengthen your intuition and provide wisdom in the long term. Healing from past traumas means facing your demons. The flashbacks will sting like a jellyfish. Lastly, prepare to feel overburdened with tasks, but your schedule will become flexible over time.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a time for healing, for confronting moments in the recent past that have created imbalance. Seek out loved ones to provide mutual care through this process. When you find yourself alone, look into the sky and let its vast abundance clear your mind. Not everything will come into fruition. All that matters right now is reflection.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): There are mysteries about your life that need to be unpacked. Themes of safety and solitude swirl inside of you, family and home are coming into focus. It may be time to reconcile and begin anew with certain relatives and loved ones. Your reality may feel like it’s shifting, look carefully for grains of truth that are hiding deep within your soul. Empathy and acceptance are important tools for your journey.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Balance needs to be sorted out in your life. Purify your spirit through ritual. Recognize that your strengths and vulnerabilities are what make you powerful. Pursue your dreams with both curiosity and caution, there’s harmony to be found in both spirituality and practicality. You’ve been working hard lately, and this process may feel overwhelming. It’s important to give yourself permission to rest.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Don’t let stressors distract you this month. Whatever projects you’ve been working on, don’t quit. Keep up that momentum. Uphold your boundaries to ensure you stay on your path, but also unpack trust issues that may have developed in certain relationships. Questions will soon be answered, the world will soon shine under a different light.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Conclusions will come to you quite shortly, and it’s best to take time to process the answers you’ve been waiting for all this time. Identity and the self may come into question, but understand that this is part of the process. You are still you, and always have been! Embrace your spirituality, practice your routines and rituals, and surround yourself with those that nurture your soul. Prepare for moments of distraction and burnout, but know they will pass in time. Lastly, new relationships are on the horizon.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a good time to build your motivation and explore the realms of love and sexuality. Whatever traumas come through in your mind, body, and spirit through this time, know they are intrinsic to the process of healing. It may feel as if you’ve been drifting lately, but this is an opportunity to find solid ground. Love is a spiritual practice, honor it as such. Things will work out in the end, take hold of what you know and feel is yours.