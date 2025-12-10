END OF YEAR WRAP-UP

To close out 2025, we prepared a special 16-page issue of holiday gift wrap that speaks to the streets of the East Bay, with beautiful prints designed in collaboration with a number of our friends. Skip the same ol’ roll of big box wrapping paper this year and find your local vendor instead!
Vendors keep 100 percent of the proceeds from Street Spirit sales, so buying a few copies goes the extra mile this month. Stock up on the coolest gift wrap in town and ensure Street Spirit vendors have the means for a comfortable holiday season.
Street Spirit is based in Berkeley, CA and run by Alastair Boone, Bradley Penner, and Kevin Sample. We are fiscally sponsored by Independent Arts & Media, a 501(c)(3) organization.