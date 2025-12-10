END OF YEAR WRAP-UP

Designs by Bradley Penner

To close out 2025, we prepared a special 16-page issue of holiday gift wrap that speaks to the streets of the East Bay, with beautiful prints designed in collaboration with a number of our friends. Skip the same ol’ roll of big box wrapping paper this year and find your local vendor instead!

Vendors keep 100 percent of the proceeds from Street Spirit sales, so buying a few copies goes the extra mile this month. Stock up on the coolest gift wrap in town and ensure Street Spirit vendors have the means for a comfortable holiday season.

Political buttons from the Bay Area, courtesy of our friends at Buttons of the Left and Left in the Bay.

Illustrations published in Street Spirit, Vols. 1–2 (1995–1996), featuring works by Ace Backwords, Mike “Moby” Theobald, David Adams, R. Crumb, Gino Alvarez, B.N. Duncan, and Clay Butler.

People’s Park posters and flyers (1987–2024), including punk shows, anniversary concerts, and park defense. Materials from the H.K. Yuen Social Movement Archive, Ethnic Studies Library, UC Berkeley; and Sylvia Santillanez.

Drawings by Jimbow the Hobow, the “Bard of the Albany Bulb“

Drawings by Osha Neumann, published in Street Spirit (1995–2003).

Street Spirit covers, January–December 2025