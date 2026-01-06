Street Spirit horoscopes – January 2026

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Start off the year by exploring your subconscious. It’s time to be brave with your trauma and grief. Honor what feels comfortable, empower yourself by defining your pace. You’ll soon take the next steps to break out of your shell. But healing happens slowly, piece by piece, so give yourself grace. Communicate with the divine inside of you, feel how it resonates.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): It’s a new year, begin by asking where you’ve felt lost in your life. Embrace the ethereal, establish balance between your spiritual and practical routines. Communicate with your ancestors and loved ones when you feel lost. Explore affection and sensuality when it feels safe to do so. Honor the trust that is built with intimacy.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): It’s time to celebrate letting go. Be proud of yourself for acknowledging the habits, energies, and people that have been harming you throughout last year. Release them and embrace their shadows as you meander down a better, chosen path. Be wary of looming red flags. Seek out the love that nurtures your spirit, including inside yourself. Introspection is the next step of elevation.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Believe that you can do anything that you put your mind to. Whatever goals and dreams you have, pursue and expand upon them. Give yourself grace, you’ve had it rough as it is. Slow down and know that the answers you need are coming your way. Be tender with yourself and your loved ones. Lastly, welcome new belief systems, philosophies, and hobbies into your life.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): You are entering an era of transformation. Accept your inner beauty and let it help you bloom. You are close to achieving your goals and dreams, the dreams of who you will become. Lastly, be present and available for your community this month. Practicing mutual aid will help create lasting connections with other fellow humans.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Breathwork and rest should be your main focus right now. Create a balance between self and community love. Remember that you have an inherent worth—you are you, so let go of perfectionism. Reflect on the dreams you have for yourself, note how they have brought purpose into your life. Lastly, if you’re feeling stagnant at any point this month, don’t be afraid to shake things up!

Libra (September 23 to October 22): You’re nearing the end of some chaotic and dramatic changes in your life for now. This is a moment for slowing down, try to let your life chill out a bit. Find balance, then hold your center. Remember that spiritual protection is prevention, and will help in healing intergenerational trauma. Lastly, prepare to protect your communities in the near future. There is a lot of potential harm on the horizon as we navigate this colonial world.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Take care of yourself this month and connect with new folks when you’re ready. Practice purification and rebirth rituals. Visualize your future and how it can be manifested. Decompose harmful energies that leech into your life. Be strong and move forward on your path. Lastly, explore these new paths with wonder. Know that revelations will soon be coming your way.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Don’t let your insecurities get to you this month. Honor your vulnerabilities. Your spirit is sacred. Be there for folks in need. Explore your purpose as you transform like a new butterfly, your colors more vibrant than ever. Elevate your sense of consciousness and empathy. Learn to accept yourself. Lastly, know that a rough patch in your life will come to an end soon.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): There are worries about work and finances floating around your mind. Know that a new path is on the horizon, you will soon take on tasks that fulfill your spirit. If you’re still uncertain what awaits you in the future, seek advice from loved ones and communicate with ancestral spirits. Explore your passions and dreams. Be ambitious.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is a time to reconcile with what’s missing in your life. What feels absent in your heart, and what would you do to fill it? When the path forward becomes clear, nurture connections with people who make you feel tender and sweet. Breathe, rest, and remember to stay grounded. Be compassionate with yourself as well as your loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a good time to shake things up and take action within your life. Work on your communication and relationship skills. Immerse yourself in the world of skill-sharing, or try out new hobbies. Reflect on the past and renew your sense of enthusiasm.