The Bus


Arts and Culture, Poetry

Esophagus apnea cat and mouse 
mouse and cat daylight done 
dripping deeply down the tube 
watching television the way we Believe 
bleed our heart and so of life lost linger. 

Epiphany blank stare did notdodidididnoto 
this route oral pill drinks life with die 
thy sell them pocket with he shall perish
inlight and deathof a dishwasher diddiddly 
down stop quit hurting me or I will save you 

out of spite and you will never understand
and I will never hurt again
I was wrong I won’t apologize for who I am 
even remember and don’t believe me. 
Atom bomb shelter and the dead.

Christopher Strunck was homeless in San Jose for about six months. He presently prowls in Berkeley, CA.