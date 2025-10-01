Esophagus apnea cat and mouse

mouse and cat daylight done

dripping deeply down the tube

watching television the way we Believe

bleed our heart and so of life lost linger.

Epiphany blank stare did notdodidididnoto

this route oral pill drinks life with die

thy sell them pocket with he shall perish

inlight and deathof a dishwasher diddiddly

down stop quit hurting me or I will save you

out of spite and you will never understand

and I will never hurt again

I was wrong I won’t apologize for who I am

even remember and don’t believe me.

Atom bomb shelter and the dead.