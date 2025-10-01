Esophagus apnea cat and mouse
mouse and cat daylight done
dripping deeply down the tube
watching television the way we Believe
bleed our heart and so of life lost linger.
Epiphany blank stare did notdodidididnoto
this route oral pill drinks life with die
thy sell them pocket with he shall perish
inlight and deathof a dishwasher diddiddly
down stop quit hurting me or I will save you
out of spite and you will never understand
and I will never hurt again
I was wrong I won’t apologize for who I am
even remember and don’t believe me.
Atom bomb shelter and the dead.
Christopher Strunck was homeless in San Jose for about six months. He presently prowls in Berkeley, CA.