Street Spirit horoscopes – October 2025

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): You are on a journey guided by sight and intuition. Explore this new path with wonder and excitement. Encourage yourself to get involved in new activities that let you create what your heart desires. Connect with like-minded people that share these interests, build new community out of your shared lived experiences. Now is a good time to say goodbye to what you no longer need. Remember that you are good enough and don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Life will be filled with surprises this month, use them as opportunities to explore your own depth and growth. The subconscious will soon reveal what has been truly missing in your life. There will be a whirlwind of questions around fulfillment and satisfaction, but when the storm clears, let in the light. There are rainbows inside of you that have been hiding from the world.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month is a precious time to anchor yourself in the struggles unfolding around you. Memories from the past hold the key to building a future you want to see. Be thankful for what is good in your life right now and prioritize projects that represent what brings you happiness. Remember your purpose, and always be ready to challenge your fears. Don’t let fear of the future dictate the future of freedom. Lastly, be bold. Make the first move.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Go with the flow this month, there will be challenges and obstacles blocking your path. It’s important to recognize how these difficulties manifest for you emotionally. Nurture your spirit, prioritize these growth edges, but don’t rush! Let time decide when it’s right to take action, know that these troubles will resolve soon enough. Walk with intention, be transparent with yourself and the people around you.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Welcome love into your life this month, whether for another person, your community, or yourself. As you embark on this new journey, remember to honor your boundaries and be mindful of the tendency to people-please. But don’t be afraid to honor this duality of the self, our tendency to both give and take.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Patience is a virtue, time and space are not linear. Embrace letting go this month, trust that time will find a way to heal what hurts you. On clear nights, look up into the cosmos. The stars are the knowledge keepers of the abstract and liminal, they hold the bigger picture. Lastly, honor your intuition. There’s wisdom to be found in the expanses of your private celestial world.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Honor fluidity this month, it’s time to embrace the ongoing storm. Let your spirit move with the tides, wade through the depths and currents of your authentic self. There’s much to be learned from new beginnings, and you have been working hard sowing those seeds. You deserve a break, but first you must nourish the ground you hope to harvest from. Pull water from your internal well, pour yourself over the garden, then step back and watch it grow. As you rest, take time to reflect on the past. Be proud of how far you’ve come.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Put effort into your passions this month, doing so will give you the strength to persevere through any challenges that might be coming your way. Reflect on all the wisdom you’ve gained so far this year, and the people who have stood by you on your path. Devotion is key to honoring time, space, vulnerability, and love. Lastly, stay intuited with your body. Don’t let fear get in your way of becoming your higher self.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): It’s time to shake it up a little! Motivate yourself to take action, you are writing the next chapter of your life. Find the courage to face your fears and insecurities. This is an important time for healing, and a fiery climax may reveal memories of pain and trauma hidden deep behind the veil. Don’t be afraid to examine what love means for you in this present moment. When in doubt, your ancestors are waiting to help guide you.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Believe in the impossible this month, expand your horizons. Change is what we make it, and more feasible than you think. It’s important to restore your sense of freedom right now, don’t be afraid to confront past traumas that may be holding you back. It’s okay to feel stuck at times, but make an effort to move through life with less regret. Continue to honor your passions, and remember that you are important to this Earth.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is a sensitive time for you to build your confidence and self-esteem. Reflect on past accomplishments and get ready for the next steps of your life. Remember to have faith in your dreams and don’t let deception get in the way of achieving your goals. Keep an eye and ear out for any warning signs that may come across your path.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Keep up the momentum of honoring yourself this month! Make space for relaxation and shared serenity, whether with others or the natural world. Walk with grace and welcome communal love into your life. Embrace moments of vulnerability and tenderness. But prepare for an epic climax later this month. Rough times are upon us, and it’s important you feel prepared to show up for your community.