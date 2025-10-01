Land of the Free / Reflections

Land of the Free

We are not a melting pot

We are an assimilation machine

Land of the recently paroled

Home of the big talkers

Salute the flag of those on meds

They are white and they like to sue

Our national bird is an apex predator

We produce MLKs and David Dukes

But we only kill the MLKs

We split the atom and we split families

at the border, we invade foreign countries

to protect our financial interests

We pride ourselves on our prison system

It is vast, we have more of them

than we have casinos

And we have a lot of casinos

Reflections

Reflecting on my reflection in

the mirror, or like a vampire

seeing nothing,

would that in some ways be

a mercy to not see

yourself but merely to project

nothingness, the lightness

of not being, not being

trapped in that mirror

How lucky the vampire, to

not have to see itself after

draining all those people of

their blood