Street Spirit horoscopes – February 2026

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month ushers in an era of protection, specifically toward your loved ones. Conserve what energy you have for potential action and self-determination. Practice emotional regulation. Explore music as medicine. Get to know yourself through intimacy and love. Lastly, focus on untangling what has made you feel stuck. Remember, you’ve got this!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This is a time of honoring your path as a trailblazer. Your ideas will help dismantle the status quo. Create art and have fun with it! Create life within yourself. There will be obstacles along the way. To navigate them, you must acknowledge your strengths and vulnerabilities. Lastly, take time to explore your own sense of identity.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month is all about reflecting on self-preservation. What are you isolating from yourself? What are your current worries and fears, how are they inhabiting your spirit? Imagine the world you want to create alongside your loved ones and build up from there. There will be a fiery climax toward the end of this month, remember to not let arrogance get in the way of your purpose in life.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): It’s a good time to explore your subconscious, the main themes of this month are issues with trusting people and allowing yourself space to rest. Investigate what makes your hair stand up, what makes your blood boil, then let it dissipate. Celebrate what makes you human and what makes you feel. Wake up your spirit and embrace the revolution within you. You are well on your path to leading a life of security and stability.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month offers new beginnings, an exciting era of abundance and prosperity is within your reach. Make time to breathe some fresh air and be open to new perspectives. Look up at the stars and ask for guidance. Engage in mutual aid and protect the people around you. Lastly, explore your passions and learn new skills that have been patiently waiting on your bucket list.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month is a good time to reflect on the past and your own childhood. What were the highlights and struggles? Take your time as you get to know your inner child again. It will hurt to feel some of these memories, but let this be a time of rebirth. There is more to shed than just tears.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Building compassion in your community is needed right now, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore other core feelings. Feel the rage that comes from injustice. Be ready for anything that comes across your path. Have faith in your dreams of what a free world looks like. Reflect on the history of the land that you’re on. Lastly, there will be a moment of intensity within your subconscious. You will have revelations as to why you behave the way you do.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Look deep within yourself this month, notice how you interact with your own emotions and thought processes. Changes are required to grow as a person. Do something that excites your spirit and helps you ascend to your true self. Explore ancestral veneration and provide offerings at your altar, whatever that altar may be. Lastly, honor your intuition. The Great Spirit has bestowed it upon you as a gift.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Connect with your elders and ancestors this month, don’t let colonialism eat you alive. Reclaim your ancestral identity and learn more about your homelands. Let your spirit be renewed through philosophies of freedom and liberation. This is a time where adaptation to change is necessary. Explore where your fears and insecurities come from.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): It’s time to balance between the earthly and spirit realms. Each step you take is a prayer. Death, change, and rebirth are going to be prominent themes this month. Create connections with your plant relatives, let your green thumb take over as we turn over into spring. This will help you focus on what’s most important for the Earth. Ecological liberation is the key to our worldly connections. As you dig into the earthly or proverbial soil, focus on how you breathe. Embrace what it makes you feel.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Hold hope for the transformations you’ll undergo this month. Know that this is the beginning of an abundant future for you. In order to grow, you have to ask yourself: what do I need to let go of at this time? Only then will you find forgiveness, and begin to heal past hurts and trust issues. Keep strong with your faith as you evolve into the new you.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Get ready for the reality check of a lifetime. The main themes this month are communication and deep introspection. Accept that mistakes are going to happen. You may tumble and fall flat on your face. This is going to be a sensitive time, so surround yourself with people who lovingly support you. There is true power within your spirit. With time and care, you can be the change that the world needs right now.