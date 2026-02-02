Love Poems

what else is possible if this is possible?
By sathya
watch my heart grow till it’s strong enough to hold the answer.
i have a love so sharp and full and it only knows how to get bigger.
the justice you provide to my body can be multiplied tenfold.
i can carry it all, light as a bird’s wing
share it over breakfast wherever i go.
i will share any gift you give me.
my sweet abundant love
nothing you’ve touched could ever run out.
if the wellspring of sweetness we’ve opened is infinite
let it spill out and soak the ground; let it saturate the cracks;
every cage washed open;
every lie exposed;
let it burst this world wide and free
so we can dance in the light of a new kind of day.
stone turns
By jaz
forced to live our lives
in a denied and overshadowed prison riot
where settler city governments
turn
sidewalks
public parks
and patches under freeways
into cages
and those of us who live there
into inmates
city admin KOCB wardens
rack up profits
each time they transfer
their captives to their next cage
we move
and seek refuge
across false borders
knowing the land and waters
will hold us close
and hide us from the slave catchers
droplets
trickle
secret
supply lines
down
your
face
while you plot
prison breaks
in the shower
i curl
as a
sea slug
nuzzled in the depths
of those droplets on your cheek
my gills well with gratitude
for all the little ways
we’ve kept our lustful resolve aflame
in the midst of their death-making
how we grip each other tight
thru the holes of weathered rain coats
all of us vagrants and hookers
share laughter and tears
as we gather our lives away
to evade our jailers
for little do our pursuers know
when we run we build
when we scatter we grow
our retreat an offense
our survival a victory
we warriors are also healers
we release our prisoners
with goodie bags
of food, medicine,
and teachings
while everyday the state
foolishly tries to pull the street
like a rug out from under us
every time we pause for rest
sathya and jaz are poets, advocates, and partners in life & organizing in occupied Huichin.