Love Poems

what else is possible if this is possible?

By sathya



watch my heart grow till it’s strong enough to hold the answer.



i have a love so sharp and full and it only knows how to get bigger.



the justice you provide to my body can be multiplied tenfold.

i can carry it all, light as a bird’s wing

share it over breakfast wherever i go.

i will share any gift you give me.

my sweet abundant love

nothing you’ve touched could ever run out.



if the wellspring of sweetness we’ve opened is infinite

let it spill out and soak the ground; let it saturate the cracks;

every cage washed open;

every lie exposed;

let it burst this world wide and free

so we can dance in the light of a new kind of day.

stone turns

By jaz



forced to live our lives

in a denied and overshadowed prison riot

where settler city governments

turn

sidewalks

public parks

and patches under freeways

into cages

and those of us who live there

into inmates

city admin KOCB wardens

rack up profits

each time they transfer

their captives to their next cage



we move

and seek refuge

across false borders

knowing the land and waters

will hold us close

and hide us from the slave catchers



droplets

trickle

secret

supply lines



down

your



face



while you plot

prison breaks

in the shower



i curl

as a

sea slug

nuzzled in the depths

of those droplets on your cheek

my gills well with gratitude

for all the little ways

we’ve kept our lustful resolve aflame

in the midst of their death-making

how we grip each other tight

thru the holes of weathered rain coats

all of us vagrants and hookers

share laughter and tears

as we gather our lives away

to evade our jailers

for little do our pursuers know

when we run we build

when we scatter we grow

our retreat an offense

our survival a victory

we warriors are also healers

we release our prisoners

with goodie bags

of food, medicine,

and teachings

while everyday the state

foolishly tries to pull the street

like a rug out from under us

every time we pause for rest