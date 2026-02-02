Love Poems

Arts and Culture, Poetry
By sathya

what else is possible if this is possible?

By sathya

watch my heart grow till it’s strong enough to hold the answer.

i have a love so sharp and full and it only knows how to get bigger.

the justice you provide to my body can be multiplied tenfold.
i can carry it all, light as a bird’s wing
share it over breakfast wherever i go.
i will share any gift you give me.
my sweet abundant love
nothing you’ve touched could ever run out.

if the wellspring of sweetness we’ve opened is infinite
let it spill out and soak the ground; let it saturate the cracks;
every cage washed open;
every lie exposed;
let it burst this world wide and free
so we can dance in the light of a new kind of day.

stone turns

By jaz

forced to live our lives 
                       in a denied and overshadowed prison riot
                       where settler city governments
turn 
          sidewalks
                               public parks 
                                                               and patches under freeways
                                                  into cages
and those of us who live there
                                                  into inmates
city admin KOCB wardens 
                                                  rack up profits
each time they transfer 
                   their captives to their next cage

we move 
                and seek refuge 
                                         across false borders
knowing the land and waters
                                              will hold us close
and hide us from the slave catchers

droplets 
                trickle 
                                                     secret 
                supply lines 

                                              down
                      your 

                                        face

while you plot 
                          prison breaks
                                                      in the shower


i              curl 
as                a 
sea         slug 
nuzzled in the depths
of those droplets on your cheek
my gills well with gratitude 
for all the little ways 
we’ve kept our lustful resolve aflame 
in the midst of their death-making
how we grip each other tight
thru the holes of weathered rain coats
all of us vagrants and hookers
share laughter and tears
as we gather our lives away
to evade our jailers
for little do our pursuers know
when we run we build
when we scatter we grow
our retreat an offense
our survival a victory
we warriors are also healers
we release our prisoners
with goodie bags
of food, medicine, 
and teachings

while everyday the state
                foolishly tries to pull the street
                          like a rug out from under us
every time we pause for rest

sathya and jaz are poets, advocates, and partners in life & organizing in occupied Huichin.