Three Canned Hams (1974)

This was all Alberto Terrones took
from our local supermarket.
He was shot and killed.
A meeting was held at Our Lady of
the Rosary in Decoto.
We were Chicanos. Pochos.
We did not turn the other cheek.
We defended nuestro barrio.
That is all I have ever done. I can
only speak for myself.
Nos vemos
Reina de Aztlán is a 34-year-old transchicana cultural worker and organizer from Decoto and a resident of East Oakland. She has lived experience in the sex trade, incarceration, poverty, and housing instability. She believes in the power of sacred resistance and community care. Follow our work @saferoutside and @transnavegando on Instagram, or email us at saferoutsid3@gmail.com to get involved.