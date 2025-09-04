Street Album

May we all keep
a photograph
of the moment
someone’s eyes
meet our own
and linger—
that silvery silence
when both accept
our differences
and let be.
Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est 1995.
May we all keep
a photograph
of the moment
someone’s eyes
meet our own
and linger—
that silvery silence
when both accept
our differences
and let be.
Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.