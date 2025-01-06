Photo by Bradley Penner

No direction home

but I’m somebody’s someone somewhere

Those things that I fear I’m without

are often discovered within

A trillion trillion stars

blink into being, burn out,

our little lives mere half-breaths

in the iron lung of eternity—

I find solace in my neverlastingness

Near the off-ramp a change of fortune:

a concrete culvert,

shelter for this wayward hobo,

the lullaby of traffic,

a spider’s web my dreamcatcher

Desolation feels truer than false hope

but I pray nonetheless:

That the cold becomes my blanket,

that uncertainty acts as my guide.

That the trillion trillion stars

share their incandescence

For as Rumi wrote

the wound is where the light enters