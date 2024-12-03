Rain flows down

Can’t u see I’m already drowned

Rain flows down

There’s so much room to hold

That empty sound

Hard, cold rain

Into a body already drained

I look up

Will I survive this—

I know I’m tough

Is there time to save my warmest blanket

My driest shoes

Guess what—I got the unhoused blues

The eviction crews already came

With the rain

With the poLice to detain

With the blood-stains

And the wet chains

The water-soaked brooms

All the places I dream of that aren’t my rooms

Hard to believe—hard to see

But they r sweeping, sweeping, in the rain

Sweeping—sweeping in the rain

Mama Earth is crying again

Just like this mama when I lost my last home

and felt like dying again

Mama Earth is crying again

I can’t ever dry my eyes again

This hefty bag can’t hold all the unscreamed screams

Inside again

They said I have to go—

It’s a sweep don’t you know

But didn’t I tell you I can’t move

I’m so tired tho

Let the trucks come

Take my pain and wash it away with this endless rain

Mama—not sure how much longer

I want to live to see another day

The water is me—the rain fills me

The depression stills me—this water

this cold—this wet blanket

it will kill me

The hole inside my heart

It is me