Rain flows down
Can’t u see I’m already drowned
Rain flows down
There’s so much room to hold
That empty sound
Hard, cold rain
Into a body already drained
I look up
Will I survive this—
I know I’m tough
Is there time to save my warmest blanket
My driest shoes
Guess what—I got the unhoused blues
The eviction crews already came
With the rain
With the poLice to detain
With the blood-stains
And the wet chains
The water-soaked brooms
All the places I dream of that aren’t my rooms
Hard to believe—hard to see
But they r sweeping, sweeping, in the rain
Sweeping—sweeping in the rain
Mama Earth is crying again
Just like this mama when I lost my last home
and felt like dying again
Mama Earth is crying again
I can’t ever dry my eyes again
This hefty bag can’t hold all the unscreamed screams
Inside again
They said I have to go—
It’s a sweep don’t you know
But didn’t I tell you I can’t move
I’m so tired tho
Let the trucks come
Take my pain and wash it away with this endless rain
Mama—not sure how much longer
I want to live to see another day
The water is me—the rain fills me
The depression stills me—this water
this cold—this wet blanket
it will kill me
The hole inside my heart
It is me
Tiny Gray-Garcia is a PovertySkola, formerly houseless, incarcerated Po Poet, welfareQUEEN daughter of Dee, Mama of Tiburcio, co-founder of POOR Magazine/PNN, Deecolonize Academy, and the visionary/co-founder of Homefulness.