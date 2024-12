The town is where my roots are

grounded, kicked out at 17

I learned that a house

has walls and foundation

But my home was whatever

porch I found to sleep that night

never fittin’ in

my blood is battling inside

Cuz my

Ancestors were the enslaved

and the oppressors,

Activist, loud ass

Politically educated

don’t get shit twisted

Cuz I done been thru

some shit, and my trauma

ain’t sweet, it’s the scars

that mark my journey

Of the roads not to cross again

Turning my

struggle into determination

victimization into passion

My family inheritance wasn’t grandma’s

money,

Nah it was a 3rd generation single mother

Addicted

just trying to be something—legacy



Have something—abundance

I walk guided by my ancestors

and my commitment is to justice

LeaJay—From The Gutter