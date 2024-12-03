The town is where my roots are

grounded, kicked out at 17

I learned that a house

has walls and foundation

But my home was whatever

porch I found to sleep that night

never fittinâ€™ in

my blood is battling inside

Cuz my

Ancestors were the enslaved

and the oppressors,

Activist, loud ass

Politically educated

donâ€™t get shit twisted

Cuz I done been thru

some shit, and my trauma

ainâ€™t sweet, itâ€™s the scars

that mark my journey

Of the roads not to cross again

Turning my

struggle into determination

victimization into passion

My family inheritance wasnâ€™t grandmaâ€™s

money,

Nah it was a 3rd generation single mother

Addicted

just trying to be somethingâ€”legacy



Have somethingâ€”abundance

I walk guided by my ancestors

and my commitment is to justice

LeaJayâ€”From The Gutter