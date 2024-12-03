The town is where my roots are
grounded, kicked out at 17
I learned that a house
has walls and foundation
But my home was whatever
porch I found to sleep that night
never fittinâ€™ in
my blood is battling inside
Cuz my
Ancestors were the enslaved
and the oppressors,
Activist, loud ass
Politically educated
donâ€™t get shit twisted
Cuz I done been thru
some shit, and my trauma
ainâ€™t sweet, itâ€™s the scars
that mark my journey
Of the roads not to cross again
Turning my
struggle into determination
victimization into passion
My family inheritance wasnâ€™t grandmaâ€™s
money,
Nah it was a 3rd generation single mother
Addicted
just trying to be somethingâ€”legacy
Have somethingâ€”abundance
I walk guided by my ancestors
and my commitment is to justice
LeaJayâ€”From The Gutter
LeaJay Harper is a Po Poet/PovertySkola, houseless/-now Homefulness resident, & POOR Magazine reporter.