Clearing—don’t you mean Disappearing,

Criminalizing but never hearing?

Cleaning—what r u really meaning?

Our arrest our death

Cuz u can’t stand what our homelessness meant

When u drove by our broke down tent

U decided to exploit our houselessNESS



To pay for Your home—Your nest,

courtesy of a politrickster test

That doesn’t include everyone

That excludes poor people’s voices by intention



Clearing and cleaning, towing, killing and disappearing

How far away do we need to go

Before u know

Our lives are worth less than than your bloody dollar bills tho



U used your own experiENCE

To claim overstanding of what it means to not have rent

So the people would trust what you said

But all you showed is your heart has grown cold



So now You can ride by empty, hoarded mama earth

And never even see our broken lives sleeping in the dirt



swept and swept and swept away

How much disappearing can U do to us

Before our lives and destroyed bodies

don’t make it to another day?



I can’t say



Clearing and Cleaning, towing, killing and disappearing

But guess what, we aren’t going away

Humans housed or unhoused are here to stay

We live, we breathe, we have viable solutions and dreams



We are poets, and consumers—taxpayers and voters



We are fighting and writing

We are building and crying

And so this an invitation of love in the face

Of all of your poltrickster hate

To listen to us



To hear—NOT CLEAR—

To Listen to our Dreams

NOT perpetrate more tows & sweeps



A love letter to Sheng, Karen, London, and Jesse, and Gavin too



We are right here, on that park bench,

in that tent on the street corner—

Your system—Krapitalism built Us,

evicted Us, placed Us outside—right beside you

Tiny Gray-Garcia is a PovertySkola, formerly houseless, incarcerated Po Poet, welfareQUEEN daughter of Dee, Mama of Tiburcio, co-founder of POOR Magazine/PNN, Deecolonize Academy, and the visionary/co-founder of Homefulness.