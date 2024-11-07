Clearing—don’t you mean Disappearing,
Criminalizing but never hearing?
Cleaning—what r u really meaning?
Our arrest our death
Cuz u can’t stand what our homelessness meant
When u drove by our broke down tent
U decided to exploit our houselessNESS
To pay for Your home—Your nest,
courtesy of a politrickster test
That doesn’t include everyone
That excludes poor people’s voices by intention
Clearing and cleaning, towing, killing and disappearing
How far away do we need to go
Before u know
Our lives are worth less than than your bloody dollar bills tho
U used your own experiENCE
To claim overstanding of what it means to not have rent
So the people would trust what you said
But all you showed is your heart has grown cold
So now You can ride by empty, hoarded mama earth
And never even see our broken lives sleeping in the dirt
swept and swept and swept away
How much disappearing can U do to us
Before our lives and destroyed bodies
don’t make it to another day?
I can’t say
Clearing and Cleaning, towing, killing and disappearing
But guess what, we aren’t going away
Humans housed or unhoused are here to stay
We live, we breathe, we have viable solutions and dreams
We are poets, and consumers—taxpayers and voters
We are fighting and writing
We are building and crying
And so this an invitation of love in the face
Of all of your poltrickster hate
To listen to us
To hear—NOT CLEAR—
To Listen to our Dreams
NOT perpetrate more tows & sweeps
A love letter to Sheng, Karen, London, and Jesse, and Gavin too
We are right here, on that park bench,
in that tent on the street corner—
Your system—Krapitalism built Us,
evicted Us, placed Us outside—right beside you
Tiny Gray-Garcia is a PovertySkola, formerly houseless, incarcerated Po Poet, welfareQUEEN daughter of Dee, Mama of Tiburcio, co-founder of POOR Magazine/PNN, Deecolonize Academy, and the visionary/co-founder of Homefulness.