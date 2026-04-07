What It’s Like

It’s like your move-along ass

had somewhere to go, the map unfolded

but the territory closed until further notice,

day breaking over your head

like a rotten, uncooked egg,

a dozen in-your-face door slams

& it’s not even noon, dead bolts thrown,

curtains drawn: Go away!



It’s like riding naked on the back of a

Harley in the dead of winter,

every crack and crevice of your being

assaulted by cold,

your sleeping bag soaked,

a shiver and shake like a near-death rattle,

keeping you conscious, keeping you going.



It’s like a fall from a high place,

the ground rising up to meet you at speed,

limbs flailing, questions of will it hurt,

will it be swift and painless, or

will your guardian angel swoop in

at the very last second to lift you high

above this desolation, your unravelling story

just a so-far footnote in the Bigger Picture.

Ah, but when she tells you to take heart,

pilgrim, for you are loved—it’s like

you almost believe her.

Tim Rudolph is a poet living in Santa Cruz, CA.