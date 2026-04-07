Street Spirit horoscopes – April 2026

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Spiritual protection is important this month, as these times are going to be filled with obstacles and challenges. You deserve the support that is needed through these difficult moments. Start by looking at the bigger picture: global solidarity operates as an organism. Take hold of what you know is yours. Get to know the cycles of the seasons and think about why you’ve been numbing yourself with distractions. Lastly, cooperate with new people and practice mutual aid.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Know that the ancestors are by your side. Share your vulnerability with them, and let them give you strength and resilience. Bring more love into your current struggles. Unlearn perfection and normalcy. Embrace the music and songs that enter into your life, explore what types of music cultivate feelings of passion within your spirit.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): There will be a series of challenges that relate to your ancestral healing this month. These are opportunities for breaking generational curses. Access your spirit and encourage yourself to shake things up a bit. Be bold, make the first move, and use both words and actions to manifest your dreams. Lastly, ask yourself: What type of legacy do I want to contribute to this world?

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Pay close attention to the power dynamics that you have with the people around you. There may soon be difficult lessons to learn from within those relationships, which may cloud this month in a foggy confusion. But remember your inherent worth. You are a child of the Creator, and it’s important to hold hope for the future, so embrace this as an opportunity to redefine your role as a caretaker—both of yourself and for the children of Mother Earth.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month is an exercise for you to let go of the colonial curse of arrogance, and to embrace the healing practices of gratitude and understanding. Work with other folks and learn new skills together. Work on your self-esteem and don’t project your insecurities onto other people. Lastly, be willing to receive love and support if needed.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Restore your relationship with your plant kin this month. Use flashcards and documentaries as a way to absorb information about the natural world. Let go of things that are no longer of use to you in this lifetime. Explore medicines that will aid you in your journey of sensuality. Lastly, find a healthy balance between quality time with loved ones and being with yourself.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This is a good month to explore your relationship to desire and sexuality. Take the time to get to know yourself and be in your body. Practicing somatic bodywork would be important to explore. Share these experiences with enthusiastic participants in your life. Reflect on the power you hold when it comes to agency and autonomy. Lastly, accept that this is a very sensitive time for you. Accept that things may not work out the way you believe they need to, that every little thing doesn’t need to be perfect.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Walk with intention this month, plant your seeds for the future. There will be miracles and good omens that will manifest for you this spring. Things will get gradually better. You will receive the support and protection that you rightfully deserve. Remember to have a strong heart while walking through this world, as it continues to be battered with grief and mourning.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Connect with like-minded people this month, but take your time getting to know them. Consider it a practice of overcoming deeper trust issues. But be gentle with yourself, this is a delicate time for you. Approach with curiosity and beware of avarice. Difficult transitions will likely occur in this part of your journey. Many changes will present themselves within your subconscious and sensual worlds. Lastly, let these transformations light a fire within you.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Expect powerful changes this month. Intense emotions will soon arise, vulnerability and tenderness will be the prominent themes. Ancestral and intergenerational traumas will be at the root of these intense feelings. Reflect on the struggles you faced through the wintertime, and prioritize rest. Lastly, remember to create balance between desire and responsibility.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Embrace the warrior inside of you this month, and be there for those in need. This is an important time to learn more about how to protect and defend yourself and your community. But be wary of the colonial world’s influence on your personal evolution. Hold onto your vision of what a safe world could look like in the future.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Go with the flow and remember to create spaces where people feel safe to share their stories. Keep in mind that compassion is needed in your communities right now. Lastly, make time to convene with the Mother Ocean. All bodies of water are your relatives, visit local rivers, streams, and bays to feel how they flow through you. They will have the answers that you are looking for, so long as you make space to meditate in communion with them.