I

Anger & Frustration

in this fucking office

I’m sick of everything!



sick of my clients,

my useless boss

my idiot coworkers



Don’t ask me for shit.

II

When work builds up too much pressure

I use the internet for personal reasons.

I open up my browser,

search for videos and images

and wish I were anywhere else.

III

LOOK AT THIS PICTURE OF A BABY

JAGUAR, LOOK! at its big eyes. Look!

at this baby jaguar!

it’s being bottle fed!

it’s playing with a ball in a pool!



for now she’s just a cutie love bug,

but soon she’ll grow to be the most

murderous predator in the Americas

from Brazil to Arizona.

IV

I stare into this picture of this jaguar cub

on my

screen paying special attention to its big

brown eyes

so deeply so intently so deeply

that I almost forget where I am.



these eyes

are the same eyes

waiting for me

back home…

V

Cha Cha whimpers and moans

whenever she’s left alone.



she barks at everyone

that creeps along

she doesn’t know who to trust.



Cha Cha burrows

into pillow and blankets

tries to hide and sleep

the day away.



She feels deeply

the pain of this world

and it breaks her heart

every day.

VI

The last native jaguar in Arizona

was murdered by an american settler

during a brutal period

of repression against predators in

the name of protecting livestock.



To this day he has no

remorse and still keeps her pelt

posted up it’s his prized

possession.



Occasionally, a few Jaguars

stray into Southern Arizona

and it’s always a big deal

but these excursions are

expected to happen less and less

due to the construction

of the border wall.



Something about this really affects

me to think about how this country

will kill you and call you a thief just

for the crime of being hungry.

VII

I leave work, go home,

get in a fight on BART.

I arrive home and

there’s a little silver-haired

dog excited to see me!

she jumps, she spins, she even pees a little



aw, thank you Cha Cha

and thank you God

for bringing us so much laughter.



VII (Cha Cha’s poem)

When my caretakers leave me

home alone

I get bored and listless and a feeling of

ennui

takes over me and I start wondering

about the life I’d rather be living.



My friends and I would roam the streets

stealing meals off the plates of outdoor

diners on Valencia,

antagonizing their dogs laughing and

growling at the

labradoodles for not being totally

unleashed like us.



These poor dogs

were bred and sold

for thousands.

I was found

so I’m free.

When night comes we continue to

rage until we find an off-duty police

officer. immediately, the chihuahua

and I sink our fangs into his achilles

while the pitbull mauls his face and

the old crusty white dog

keeps look out.



When the sun rises

and shines its light

on the bay

we vanish away

out of the street

and into the warmth

of our owners’ homes.