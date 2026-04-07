I
Anger & Frustration
in this fucking office
I’m sick of everything!
sick of my clients,
my useless boss
my idiot coworkers
Don’t ask me for shit.
II
When work builds up too much pressure
I use the internet for personal reasons.
I open up my browser,
search for videos and images
and wish I were anywhere else.
III
LOOK AT THIS PICTURE OF A BABY
JAGUAR, LOOK! at its big eyes. Look!
at this baby jaguar!
it’s being bottle fed!
it’s playing with a ball in a pool!
for now she’s just a cutie love bug,
but soon she’ll grow to be the most
murderous predator in the Americas
from Brazil to Arizona.
IV
I stare into this picture of this jaguar cub
on my
screen paying special attention to its big
brown eyes
so deeply so intently so deeply
that I almost forget where I am.
these eyes
are the same eyes
waiting for me
back home…
V
Cha Cha whimpers and moans
whenever she’s left alone.
she barks at everyone
that creeps along
she doesn’t know who to trust.
Cha Cha burrows
into pillow and blankets
tries to hide and sleep
the day away.
She feels deeply
the pain of this world
and it breaks her heart
every day.
VI
The last native jaguar in Arizona
was murdered by an american settler
during a brutal period
of repression against predators in
the name of protecting livestock.
To this day he has no
remorse and still keeps her pelt
posted up it’s his prized
possession.
Occasionally, a few Jaguars
stray into Southern Arizona
and it’s always a big deal
but these excursions are
expected to happen less and less
due to the construction
of the border wall.
Something about this really affects
me to think about how this country
will kill you and call you a thief just
for the crime of being hungry.
VII
I leave work, go home,
get in a fight on BART.
I arrive home and
there’s a little silver-haired
dog excited to see me!
she jumps, she spins, she even pees a little
aw, thank you Cha Cha
and thank you God
for bringing us so much laughter.
VII (Cha Cha’s poem)
When my caretakers leave me
home alone
I get bored and listless and a feeling of
ennui
takes over me and I start wondering
about the life I’d rather be living.
My friends and I would roam the streets
stealing meals off the plates of outdoor
diners on Valencia,
antagonizing their dogs laughing and
growling at the
labradoodles for not being totally
unleashed like us.
These poor dogs
were bred and sold
for thousands.
I was found
so I’m free.
When night comes we continue to
rage until we find an off-duty police
officer. immediately, the chihuahua
and I sink our fangs into his achilles
while the pitbull mauls his face and
the old crusty white dog
keeps look out.
When the sun rises
and shines its light
on the bay
we vanish away
out of the street
and into the warmth
of our owners’ homes.
Elias Gonzalez lives laughs loves in Berkeley, CA.