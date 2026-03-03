The cry of rebellion does not know tears.

It is a fearless epiphany walking the path of a smile’s song.

It is where courage is your comrade.

A place where hope is so full of itself that it believes it is destiny.

You are destiny.

A living blessing meant to learn the contribution of charity.

Good deeds do not seek titles.

They plant seeds where miracles grow to remember the name of their existence.

The darkest hour has become time’s obsession.

With power hungry enough to cause famine.

The mad men have remembered their taste for violence.

Their tongues adorned with the language of cruelty.

Cold semantics of bullets build a lexicon of bodies that can no longer be deciphered.

ICE is being trained on how to kidnap a culture.

With enough chaotic chatter to send chills down the spineless.

And the glaciers…are still melting.

I know how difficult it can be to find a warm heart.

Or to become whole(hole) when your peace(piece) only knows war.

But being brave is indigenous.

And fighting fear is natural.

You are not alone!

Angels may forget your prayers and demons may entice you with curses.

But you are not alone!

Isolation may find your cells and dreams may become haunting nightmares.

But you are never alone!

Never forget the beauty flourishing in the cadence of your own living.

Never sell the value of your laughter to a silencing tyranny.

And always fight like hell for heaven’s sake.

Now go.

Love yourself.

Hug your neighbor.

And be as kind, as you know, the world deserves to be.