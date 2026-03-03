Street Spirit horoscopes – March 2026

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Introspection is an important theme this month. Intense emotions will come up for your fiery spirit, so it’s important to honor your vulnerabilities. It’s time to unlearn the colonial construct of perfectionism. Winter is almost over, let the cold air be your medicine. Prioritize rest and remember that communication is the key to understanding. You are entering an age of renewal, so embrace the new you.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month is about rediscovering home, whether it’s where you grew up, where you are now, or connecting with the people who make you feel at home. Honor the mothers and grandmothers in your ancestral lineages. Begin anew and communicate with these ancestors. This month for you is going to be an era of transformation of the soul. Be compassionate with yourself and with other people around you. During moments of uncertainty, just know that the answers are there for those who look deep within themselves.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Spend time with arts and crafts that resonate with your goals and dreams this month. Release all your troubles on paper or in clay. Life itself is an art form created by the Universe. Find strength in its colors and pigments, prepare new palettes for the incoming seasons. Lastly, don’t let the past hinder your dreams for the future. Remember that the past is a book of lessons, and that you will soon write the next chapter.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): There is intensity in the air for you this month, so walk with intention and grace. Embrace your ancient instincts, honor your strengths and talents. Pick up the pieces of your heart and keep moving forward with your life. Know that you and your loved ones will be safe, community is the key to your freedom and genuine safety.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): We are entering a new era, the soil of knowledge needs to be nourished. It is time for you to begin sowing seeds that will be harvested by a new generation. Remember that you are as bright as the Sun. Reconnect with your roots, speak intentionally, and let your thoughts flow like a stable river. Know that struggle will always ebb and flow like the tides. But abundance and prosperity is coming your way. Invite more cooperation into your life, it is key to your path forward.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Allow your essence to revel in pure confidence this month, remember that you are inherently fierce. Try something new with your aesthetic, whether that’s forms of fashion or expression. Go with the flow, but reject normalcy. Embrace the energy of life’s nautilus, notice the sacred geometry that appears in nature. Get to know new people in your area and go to community events. Remember that you must soar like an eagle to look higher upon the horizon.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Dive inside your heart this month. It is strong, and remember where that comes from. Observe how you adapted to a world that tries to contain you within a box. Look at how you have been forced to shift and change how you express yourself. It’s time to say goodbye to what no longer serves you, which may be difficult. Reach out to dear friends and loved ones for advice and guidance, the ones who know your true essence. But don’t be afraid of holding the fragments of your past, these pieces will help you solve the puzzle.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Get ready for some spring cleaning! There is so much to see and witness on this Earth, so clean up that clutter and prepare to explore the world. You are a butterfly that is bound to be reborn, face your fears and insecurities with new colors and perspectives. There will be many chances to rise up against oppression and stand up to authoritarianism. Seek guidance from elders and mentors, stay safe and honor solitude.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): It is time to take action, for yourself and others. Channel your innate ability to see what the future may hold. Fuel your spirit with what you need to survive and thrive. Reach within your subconscious to decide what needs to be done. Dreamwork and divination are good places to start. Lastly, someone in your life will soon appear to assist you on this journey.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): You’re deep in transition this month. Practicing self-regulation will be key to supporting your community as we prepare for a new era of liberation. Keep each other warm, play music through the darkness. Dance the night away and feel the beat within your heart. Make more time to acknowledge your inner beauty, let it guide you through your pain and hurt. Don’t forget to rest, listen to your spirit. When the moment arises, simply cry your tears.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Make note of windy days this month, this is a sign that change is imminent in your life. But it’s important to stay grounded, don’t let them sweep you away. Reclaim your ancestral roots, develop more understanding of the deeper lessons in your lineage. If possible, make plans to visit your homelands. These steps are crucial in helping you heal from past traumas, and will invigorate a powerful sense of being. It’s important to remember you are good enough. Know that you will soon receive the clarity you need.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There will be opportunities to create miracles this month, to bring color to the darkened world we live in. Use free time to volunteer or show up for your community. Embrace your solidarity with oppressed peoples around the world. Practice radical love in your relationships. Let the energy of the wolf bring protection to yourself and your loved ones.