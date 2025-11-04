We ride out so we can shout out
Away from the sweeps
Into our dreams
Wheels moving—
Blood flowing
UnSold Mama earth is growing
We, riding into the wind
Praying for lightness
To take away the genocide of the
PoLice/ICE “Wite” Briteness
The sorrow has numbed
Our dreams into one
Just to be free
From another violent sweep
Another deferred dream
Just to be free
You and me and the wheels
And the spokes and how it makes us feel
On these stolen roads
Of our dreams
We will survive
That Palestine will be free
And Border Terrorism will cease
And we will know
Cuz we will also see
Wood Street Commons,
Homefulness, & POOR Magazine
Riding out
With houseless you and houseless me
We ride to resist
The settler colonial lies
Of false borders /
of Palestinian genocide
That CONtinue to
Criminalize
Our houseless bodies
For not having access
to the Biggest lie
That mama earth
Is a thing to sell and buy
That we must pay rent
Or might as well die
We ride out
So we can shout
NO MORE SWEEPS
On these stolen lands
Tiny is the daughter of Dee, povertyskola co-founder/visionary of POOR Magazine and Homefulness.