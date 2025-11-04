Courtesy of Wood Street Commons

We ride out so we can shout out

Away from the sweeps

Into our dreams

Wheels moving—

Blood flowing

UnSold Mama earth is growing

We, riding into the wind

Praying for lightness

To take away the genocide of the

PoLice/ICE “Wite” Briteness

The sorrow has numbed

Our dreams into one

Just to be free

From another violent sweep

Another deferred dream

Just to be free

You and me and the wheels

And the spokes and how it makes us feel

On these stolen roads

Of our dreams

We will survive

That Palestine will be free

And Border Terrorism will cease

And we will know

Cuz we will also see

Wood Street Commons,

Homefulness, & POOR Magazine

Riding out

With houseless you and houseless me

We ride to resist

The settler colonial lies

Of false borders /

of Palestinian genocide

That CONtinue to

Criminalize

Our houseless bodies

For not having access

to the Biggest lie

That mama earth

Is a thing to sell and buy

That we must pay rent

Or might as well die

We ride out

So we can shout

NO MORE SWEEPS

On these stolen lands