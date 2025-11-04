There’s a new health center for unhoused people in Berkeley. Here’s how to use it.

A new health clinic for unhoused people just opened in Berkeley: The Berkeley Trust Health Center located at 830 University Avenue in West Berkeley.

Based inside the Ann Chandler Public Health Center at the corner of University Avenue and Sixth Street, Lifelong’s new Berkeley clinic was built to be a one-stop shop for unhoused people to receive a wide breadth of non-emergency medical services. Lifelong has additionally collaborated to share the space with the Berkeley Free Clinic, who will provide limited services on nights and weekends.

Both the Berkeley Free Clinic and Lifelong Medical have long histories in Berkeley. The Free Clinic, which previously operated out of the basement of the Trinity United Methodist Church near the UC Berkeley campus, has served poor and unhoused people since 1970. Lifelong Medical has three different clinics open in Berkeley, and operates two different street medicine teams in the city. This clinic is modeled after the Oakland Trust Center, which serves more than 10,000 low-income and unhoused patients annually.

Officials from the City of Berkeley and Lifelong Medical cut the ribbon on the new Berkeley Trust Health Center. Photo by Maria Toldi.

At the ribbon cutting event on October 8, some physicians said their hope is to build long-lasting and stabilizing relationships with their unhoused clients. Understanding that many unhoused people have negative experiences with traditional medical facilities, the clinic was designed to be non-judgemental and trauma-informed.

“[We want to] meet our patients where they are and provide services with dignity and hope,” said Dr. Jay Reinking, leader of the project.

The clinic’s goal is for unhoused people to receive care when they need it, rather than having to wait for Lifelong’s Street Medicine Team to arrive at their encampment. During the day, Lifelong Medical provides primary care, mental health care, wound care, STI and HIV testing, prescription orders, internal medicine, podiatry, psychiatry, acupuncture, health coaching, counseling, and recovery services.

Some of the same doctors and staff members who work on the Lifelong Street Medicine Team will also be in rotation at the clinic, ensuring there are familiar faces for patients who otherwise receive medical care at their encampments. The center also offers food, water, coffee, harm reduction supplies, Narcan, crutches, and other medical supplies.

During evenings and weekends, the Berkeley Free Clinic offers in-person assistance with resource navigation, referrals for healthcare and social services, and distribution of hygiene supplies, harm reduction supplies, condoms, lube, and Plan B. Some services, like dental and TB testing, are currently paused as the clinic transitions to the new location.

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness or housing instability can contact the Berkeley Trust Health Center by phone to schedule an appointment, or visit in person during business hours to begin receiving care. No referral is needed. Pets are allowed at the center.

Getting there

The AC Transit 51B bus line stops at University Avenue and Sixth Street, right next to the clinic. You can walk in directly, request a referral from the LifeLong Street Medicine Team, or schedule an appointment if you’re already a Lifelong patient.

Berkeley Trust Health Center

Lifelong’s Berkeley Health Trust Center will be open for appointments and walk-ins during open hours. Pets are allowed inside. The center offers primary care, mental health care, wound care, STI and HIV testing, recovery support, harm reduction supplies, and basic needs like food, water, coffee, and other medical supplies. The center also can help in enrolling in Medi-Cal and SNAP.

Monday: 8:30AM–4:30PM

Tuesday: 10:00AM–4:30PM

Wednesday–Friday: 8:30AM–4:30PM

Phone: (510) 486-3463

Berkeley Free Clinic

The Berkeley Free Clinic provides free, confidential health services including medical care, STI screening, peer counseling, and benefits assistance. The Free Clinic also offers hygiene supplies, harm reduction supplies, condoms, lube, and Plan B. Some of the clinic’s normal services, like dental and TB testing, are currently paused as the clinic transitions to this new location.

Monday–Friday: 6:00PM–9:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM–2:00PM

Sunday: 4:30PM–7:00PM

Phone: (510) 548-2570