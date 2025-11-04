Street Spirit horoscopes – November 2025

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is telling you to slow down and take a breather. Refocus on what empowers you as a person. Reframe your desires to focus on the things that you deserve. But go with the flow, let the incoming tides be your teachers. Lean into patience, pace, and pleasure. Celebrate what you already have, and cherish what you already know.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Communication with your body is a high priority this month, especially for finding self-acceptance and nourishing your self-esteem. Whatever questions you have in mind, answers and conclusions will come to you soon. It’s all a matter of being honest with yourself and allowing space to be vulnerable. Reach deep into your soul, allow it to care for your body.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This is an era of transformation, your spirit is going through a process of rebirth. Encourage yourself to break free from your shell. Learn to be more self-sufficient, but don’t be afraid to ask for support. Devote your time to learning about the world around you, lean into your larger purpose here on Earth. As the world continues shifting, what do you want to do with your life?

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Focus on the devotion to your craft, your relationships, and your spirituality this month. Be true in your path and be true to yourself. This is a sensitive era for the Cancerians. You’re in need of guidance and you need to take time for yourself to process all the grief and reflections you have. Lastly, explore your issues around trust and boundaries.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Let go of what you no longer need this month. There will soon be a shift in energy surrounding death, grief, and rebirth. Don’t let ignorance and arrogance get in the way of what lessons need to be learned through this time. Themes around family will be relevant. Reach out to them and talk to them about what may feel uncomfortable.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): There may be moments of feeling stuck this month, like you’re unable to move forward. But bravery is a rite of passage, and you will soon discover lessons that will only strengthen your heart. Have compassion for yourself and others, shake away the fears that occupy your body and mind. Devote time to maintaining safety and security for yourself and loved ones. Lastly, remember that confidence is the key.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This is a sensitive era of healing and regeneration for you. Your soul may feel encapsulated, unable to move freely through the world. Look at the bigger picture of life and what you’ve experienced so far. Connect with the divine and communicate with your loved ones about the hurt that you’ve felt. Take time to open up and be vulnerable with those who care about you. It is okay to be tender and soft. Lastly, don’t let yourself be deceived by those who abuse their power.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Remember where you came from and remember where your trauma resides. Your spirit is ethereal and you are meant to be with people that share your dreams and visions. Mutual aid and community care is an important part of your soul’s journey. Understand that communication is key to reshaping our world. Embrace the feral feminine within you, explore the arts to expand your mind’s eye.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): You may experience a number of epiphanies this month. Meet them with curiosity as you reconsider what you want out of life. There will be habits and routines that should be let go. Embrace this need for a change, but do not rush the spirit, let your rebirth take its natural course. Take hold of what you know is yours, prosperity lies ahead. Anchor yourself in hope, things will work out in the end.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Distance yourself from those who waste your time and activities that waste your energy. Now is a time to reconsider your priorities. Allow those choices to guide your mind and spirit. Build trust with gravity and acknowledge the stars, but remember, you are the nautilus of your destiny. You are the one that knows what home is.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Remember that you are the wave, you are the force to be reckoned with. Your medicine lies deep in these waters, the waters of your body and soul. Practice somatic movement to locate them in the depths, build a relationship with the parts of your body where unconditional love resides. But be patient with yourself, growth is not a constant like time. Lastly, honor your vulnerabilities this month. Set boundaries as an act of self-love.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month will open paths of clarity, especially where you feel hurt. Let this bring you tenderness, don’t let anger consume your spirit. You will start to understand your purpose here on Earth. Expand your perspective on life, it’s time to approach it from a different angle. It’s time to create a new world, for you and your loved ones.