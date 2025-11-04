Alameda County holds biannual homeless job fair, another scheduled for January

Scenes out front of the Alameda County Community Connect Homeless Resource & Job Fair, July 16, 2025. Photo by Erin Bump.

A version of this story was originally published by KALW Public Media in July 2025.

On July 16, a job fair for unhoused people took place on what was once the Warriors basketball court. The Oakland Arena floor was taken over by nearly a hundred vendors, at the third Alameda County Community Connect Homeless Resource & Job Fair. The county has plans to host another one in the new year, scheduled for January 2026.

“I am here to do the job fair to possibly find permanent employment,” said Erica Nicole McBride, a mother of four from Oakland who is in a job training program through the county. “I was going through homelessness at the time, I’ve been through D.V., and I wanted to be able to get back on my feet ‘cause I felt like I was at the bottom.”

Erica may be housed now, but she’s still the kind of person this job fair is for.

“We’re never gonna turn away anyone who’s looking for a job,” said Antoinette Burns, a Divisional Operations Services Manager at Alameda County Social Services. “So, although the target population is the unhoused and unsheltered, it’s for everyone.”

This job fair was the third held by Alameda County. Over a thousand people attended, and there were 94 vendors offering resources in attendance. It offered veteran services, literacy programs, showers, and even new clothes. Some attendees recieved on-the-spot job interviews.

“And then of course we have the mobile washers and dryers so that they’re able to bring their clothes, at least leave with clean clothes,” Burns said. “We also have a barber here for grooming, right, so that people can get a quick grooming. They can get assistance with resumes, take a headshot.”

The fair has resulted in six job offers so far, according to Alameda County Social Services.

Employers from nonprofits to national corporations showed up. The post office was there, along with Southwest Airlines and Safeway, among others.

“You may not be job-ready today, but there are some services here that you can benefit from that will help you with whatever you may need in life,” said Burns. “Then next year you may be job-ready because you were able to come here and tap into some services that you may not have been aware of, to get you on that path.”

Erica Nicole McBride had some advice for job seekers: “To me it’s a no-brainer. Yeah. Come.”

Alameda County held the first Homeless Resource & Job Fair in July of 2024. The next one will be held in January 2026.