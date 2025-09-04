Street Spirit horoscopes – September 2025

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is an important time to reach out to elders, mentors, and ancestors for guidance. Your spirit is in need of cleansing. Whatever answers you’re looking for, they’re right in front of you. Honor your desires and dreams. Have a strong heart so you can embody joy within your spirit. You are good enough. Don’t forget that there will be chances and opportunities down the line.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Take caution as this is an intense time for safety and self-exploration. You can either decide to hide and repress parts of yourself in order to survive in this colonized world, or you can decide to expose your own truth and be vulnerable in order to feel free, for once. It is a slippery slope. Decide what to prioritize in order to thrive in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Focus on your physical health this month. Get into regular checkups if you can. It is wise to prioritize your joy and happiness. Embrace your ancestral strength — you are not to be messed with right now. Abundance and prosperity will be more prominent for you in the coming weeks. There will be new discoveries about your relationship with pleasure and hedonism.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Go out in the world and communicate with new people. Shake things up in life and be alive! Celebrate your aliveness and welcome emotional release. You’ve been through enough pain, the toughness will simmer down. You will receive clarity from Spirit by the end of this month. Lastly, you must honor your resiliency and you must be willing to receive guidance from your ancestors.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Honor your strengths and vulnerabilities. Communicate with your loved ones about any issues you’ve been having. There shall be abundance this month and it’s good to explore the unknown. There will be a chance to let go and resign. Say goodbye to what you no longer need. Show the world the real you.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): It is important to balance moving with urgency and moving with grace. Time is a social construct, and life is temporary for your vessel — but it is eternal for your spirit. Discover yourself while you’re on Mother Earth. You are a magnificent being filled with dreams and aspirations.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Prosperity will be coming into your life this month so be tender with yourself. Find balance and be centered in your spirit. A tough cycle is going to simmer into a smooth current. The ancestors will be by your side, so be patient with their messages. Have compassion for yourself and others. Remember the memories that hold you close to the homeland.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): You’ve been working hard at maintaining security and stability for your life. Plan for and take the dedicated path. Look into your health and take care of yourself. Adapt to new environments and surroundings. Change is inevitable. Remember not to let capitalism consume your soul. Lastly, choose the safe harbor for now and pick your battles wisely.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Do what you can to give yourself a break, you’ve been doing a lot of hard work regarding career and managing chores. You are good enough, and you’ve always had inherent worth. You need to adapt to your new surroundings. Hold the memories of your ancestors close to your heart. Don’t be tempted by habits that bring you down. Don’t be tempted by the lies of capitalism and colonialism.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This is a sign to explore the elements of your ancestral homelands, knowing that your strength comes from the lineage. Honor your emotions and vulnerabilities. Be brave. Be there for those who are in need, who are in constant struggle. Look within and recognize the beauty standing before you. Your presence makes a difference in this world.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is going to be filled with surprises that you won’t expect. You’re going to wonder, “what’s out there for me?” As you’ll go through these bumpy waters, the challenge is that you need to keep yourself afloat. Honor your natural pace and know that this is going to be a sensitive time for you.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There shall be new beginnings for you to experience. Embrace love into your life. You are entering an era of finding your confidence. Movement and travel will be relevant for you this month. Let the people in your life know what your heart is tender about. Change will be better than you think. Lastly, there is a chance that you will be met with various forms of deception. Things will be revealed to you in time.