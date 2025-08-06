The Transparent Person

I am a transparent person,

The uncommon person longing to be something

anything but what I am.

I am visible and invisible to you.

A reflection that casts no image.

I exist within open spaces

surrounded by many places.

A bedroom, a living room, and a bathroom

It is what I hope and pray for.

I’m alone, lonely, and afraid

of the places where I reside.

Inhabited by creatures of the night

Or people with criminal minds.



Here is what the news media had to say.

I’m addicted, crazy, or lazy

With no purpose or value.

That prompts you to say

Please go away?

I’m hurt beyond hurt

Demoralized, crushed, and ashamed.

Robbed of pride, dignity, and respect

That only reinforces my endless stream of pain.

Now government officials

Proposes to criminalize me

for not having a place to live.

Capitalistic selfishness, insensitivity, and greed

Leaves me with one choice: I must reside outside.

You offer me shelter

Where I’m unsheltered from ridicule and abuse.

By those who are supposed to shelter me.

I’m a transparent person, one of many

Who loves to have an address that I can call home?