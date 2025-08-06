The Transparent Person

I am a transparent person,
The uncommon person longing to be something
anything but what I am.
I am visible and invisible to you.
A reflection that casts no image.
I exist within open spaces
surrounded by many places.
A bedroom, a living room, and a bathroom
It is what I hope and pray for.
I’m alone, lonely, and afraid
of the places where I reside.
Inhabited by creatures of the night
Or people with criminal minds.
Here is what the news media had to say.
I’m addicted, crazy, or lazy
With no purpose or value.
That prompts you to say
Please go away?
I’m hurt beyond hurt
Demoralized, crushed, and ashamed.
Robbed of pride, dignity, and respect
That only reinforces my endless stream of pain.
Now government officials
Proposes to criminalize me
for not having a place to live.
Capitalistic selfishness, insensitivity, and greed
Leaves me with one choice: I must reside outside.
You offer me shelter
Where I’m unsheltered from ridicule and abuse.
By those who are supposed to shelter me.
I’m a transparent person, one of many
Who loves to have an address that I can call home?
Taiye Ronald Trotter is a poet.