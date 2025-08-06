Street Spirit horoscopes – August 2025

Illustrations by Simone and Talia Rotman

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): You are in control of your own destiny right now, but remain curious about the people and places you have not yet experienced. Community will still be prominent in your journey, so try to cultivate interdependence with those who support your dreams and refuse to steer you away from the path. Take care of your health, be more tender to yourself. It is essential to be enthusiastic about life, know that things will work out on your own terms. Lastly, make sure you give yourself grace and be aware of your surroundings.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This is an important time to practice community care. Work on your confidence this month, embody what you want to see in yourself and the world around you. There will be moments where trust issues will arise, which may lead to feelings of grief and sorrow. But do not hold onto the past too tight—harness what you’ve learned and move forward into the future! Honor your boundaries, listen to your body. The answers you need are coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Be patient with yourself this month, find compassion for yourself and your peers. It’s time to embrace accountability, make amends with the mistakes you have made but also honor your boundaries. There’s a fluidity within you right now, don’t be afraid to dig deep into the past to discover how it may guide this new era of healing and rebirth. The future is right in front of you, find the strength to move forward.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): It’s time to unlock the mysteries buried deep within your soul. Welcome abundance into your life, you deserve it! You know what you want, now is your time to get it. Forge a path toward prosperity and happiness by making time for your interests and hobbies. Ask yourself what your true passions are. Lastly, show gratitude for your inner beauty this month. Let self-love guide you down the path.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Your commitments to change are being tested this month. Be open to new surroundings, don’t be afraid to explore outside of your comfort zone. Recognize where the source of your stress is coming from. You have to keep pushing to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. Honor where your spirit is hurting right now, but don’t overwhelm it in the process. Take a breather when needed and don’t forget to rest.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Remember that nothing is set in stone. Life will continue evolving, and this month it may feel like that’s happening right in front of your eyes. Embrace these movements and honor your body in the process, move with the ebb and flow of the tides. Explore your relationship with pleasure, be vulnerable with friends both new and old. Do what you can to give back to your community in the process. The answers that you’re looking for will soon come your way.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Dig into the subconscious this month. Getting to know yourself on a deeper level is essential right now. Honor both your strengths and vulnerabilities in the process, these parts of the self will evolve with time and grace. Consider your plans for the future and hold onto that vision. Reflect on the past, learn from your mistakes. Let people into your life and trust the process.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month is a time to explore love and sexuality, but there will be a powerful change regarding these themes. Release whatever doesn’t work for you anymore. Let go of old habits and old dreams. Begin anew and devote yourself to growth and rebirth. Discover what makes your brain tingle with pleasure and excitement. Lastly, make time to ponder what you really want out of life in the long term.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21):

Surround yourself with people who care about your well-being right now, be there for them and ask they do the same. The coming tides will be difficult to navigate. Exist among the waves as they crash into the shores of our tumultuous world. Take action, be there for your community. You are a force, you are fierce. Embrace the inner strength that guides your soul’s movements.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19):

This is an era of renewal and self-actualization. There will be events that will surprise you in many ways this month. Unexpected changes will occur along your journey. Whatever issues that arise will soon find resolve. Know who to talk to and who to avoid. Be honest with yourself and honor the path of transformation. Fluidity and creativity are key to expressing the rebirth of your spirit.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is a good time to explore. Go on an adventure! Be aware of opportunities that may feel outside your comfort zone and don’t hesitate to embrace them. A leap of faith will help you build confidence, and may transform your understanding of your true purpose on this Earth. Lastly, know that you and your loved ones will find security and stability in the long run.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your ancestors are with you this month. There is medicine to be found in a deeper connection with your family and heritage. Abundance and inner peace are soon coming your way. Be tender with yourself. Explore what desire and passion means for you. You deserve tranquility, and will soon find your true home.