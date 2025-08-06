Consider the remarkable resilience of the Mac Dre

Industrial Complex, whose subsidiaries belong to the

rarefied business of “culture,” unlike the

manufacturing and logistical enterprises which appear

at first glance to be “graspable,” and yet take for

example Stauffer Chemical, which in the 1960s and

‘70s disposed of 11,000 tons of alum mud, also known

as red mud, or bauxite residue, at present-day Albany

Bulb, radioactive industrial waste which, it was recently

revealed, continues to spit off elevated gamma count

rates, invisible and ungraspable to the innocent

park-goers. But Annie Andy Pondscum and Candy

and I, we do not care about this revelation. We like to

go sit at the shore of the irradiated bulb and we look

over the bay and into the polluted haze over the distant

skyline and we find a gnarled tree to tie disposed

medical tubing and our shredded graffiti-soaked

bandanas to. We sit and smoke and pretend like we’re

dancing on the rafters new millennium-style and roll

around the trash heap in order to hasten our trajectory

toward blinding radiance, gamma rays soaking into our

tissues, lighter now, glimpsing gradual systemwide

mutation, expression via the iris, turbid purple, like

that one Future music video. A peculiar time in which

all the horoscopes might as well read ‘ketamine waxing,

promethazine beeth waning.” Well, We want real new

— one extra syllable in a fit of late style, the

dog-walkers averting their gazes as we inspect the

opening of an emergent sex organ and we caress it

gently, with purpose, before it atrophies to make room

for a perineal vent, look, intergenerational trauma laid

like an egg, aglow, and so cute — we want to summon

our ancestors back from the grave, not ashamed but to

fill them with lust and lean, here, on this collapsing

solstice, we’ve expropriated all of the light evacuated

from the day to which it belongs, waving byebye to the

irradiated sky, its illumination diminished so we can

more properly remember the dead, each one a mutant

flower out from the trash-filled earth, children of the

not-so-charming sarin, tabun, and soman. Nazi

compounds whose horror we have inherited, not of

our own choosing, structure/history/agency, otherwise

known as wind, the soot of nuclear winter, and holiday

cheer, which we lack, and is why we came here tonight,

to stand atop the wreckage and turn memory to ash.

For every boydyke, for every unclockable Machiavelli;

for the wailing tranarchist, running, yelling “Shelley”;

for Big Dick Ice Spice, who’s still shaking ass in the deli;

to the daddies and bitches and withered

nipple-latchers, with whom we share universal basic

bitch era guerrilla warfare. Remember the vests and

their peace policing? Remember “white men to the

front?” Now it’s just Hind’s House, the tranny

lumpen, partisans of the student intifada, a taste for

blood only capable of being acquired in riotous Spring,

and now that it is winter we have nothing to lose but our holes, mwah.



“[evening]” is forthcoming in Tripwire 22.



