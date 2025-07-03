Street Spirit horoscopes – July 2025

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Awaken your spirit this month, your movements through this world are rooted in a connection to the divine. Communicate openly with your loved ones, expand your internal horizons—the results will be better than you think. Lastly, be prepared to embrace change, know that it will be very powerful and fierce. It’s time to adapt to this new environment, invite this new era in your life.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Be enthusiastic about new beginnings. Make an effort to establish a healthy balance between hope and cynicism. This month is a good time to embrace solitude, feel empowered by opportunities for independence. The best of yourself can be accessed in those moments, as scary as it may feel, so believe in your heart. Lastly, take hold of what you know is yours—your body, your voice, your Self.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Go with the flow this month. Your heart is strong, so no matter what comes, remember to believe in yourself. Devote your spare time into radical self-care and renewal. Remember, not everything is set in stone. Be brave and dig deep into your spirit. The future is unwritten, be curious about what unfolds next.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Prioritize rest this month. These are very difficult times, and emotions are running high. Let go of habits that don’t benefit you anymore. Nourish your body, connect with loved ones, and purify your spirit with protection. Ask your ancestors for guidance, they will have the answers you need to move forward. Lastly, make an effort to talk to your neighbors, give and receive support. Communication will bring clarity by the end of this month.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This is an era of death, change, and rebirth—a transformation of the spirit. Embrace the unknown, honor the path of uncertainty. But be sure to prioritize safety and security, the world grows harsh from here on out. Be around those that help you grow and evolve. Developing a support system is needed in these difficult times.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Take a breather this month, it’s time to get in touch with your body. You are growing and evolving, let your spirit spiral outward like a beautiful shell. Embrace all of your supposed imperfections, they are what make you unique. Unlearn the limitations you’ve placed on yourself for so long. Reflect on the past, but do not stay there too long. Working through your fears will help on the journey to discovering the real you.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): You are entering an era of depth and introspection this month. Catastrophe has encircled you, the bigger picture of colonization has reared its face. Let bravery and courage be at the forefront of your inner strength. Define for yourself what is right and what is unjust. It is important to validate feelings of both hope and nihilism through this process. Be vulnerable with those you love, do not shy away from sharing your feelings.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Do things that bring you joy this month. Learn new skills as a way to navigate through this ever-changing world. The universe is a chaotic force, acknowledge and accept this. Movement and bodywork may be helpful during this time, emotional release and regulation is important. Use the body to let go of what you don’t need anymore. Lastly, honor your passions and listen to your dreams.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month is a call to action. As daily atrocities envelop the colonized world, let your warrior spirit be awakened! But be compassionate toward yourself and your neighbors, accept that your ferocity will not bring everything to fruition at once. Accept what you’re capable of doing, and move forward with confidence. Lastly, invite your heart to be the guiding light—it knows your strengths and vulnerabilities.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): You are immersed in an era of healing and grieving, and have grown accustomed to facing harsh realities. Embrace what you have learned to make a difference in the world, realize that the answers you’re searching for have been simmering deep inside your heart. Use your passions and skills to help your community, defend yourself and those impacted by colonization. But don’t try to define the future, this rarely works out. Instead, allow the path to unfold organically.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): The waters of life are an unending flow of the tides—don’t swim against the current. Bring an end to this era of people-pleasing. It’s okay to set boundaries, it’s okay to be honest with yourself and the people in your orbit. New opportunities are coming your way, it’s time to make space for them to unfold. Don’t be afraid to live in the moment, passion and excitement is awaiting your arrival.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is for healing and rebirth. It is a good time to look deep within yourself and discover what you desire the most. Dive into the sea of your soul, wade in its depths as you face your darkest fears. This will help you lay the groundwork for a future you’ve created on your own terms. Prioritize learning something new everyday. Get in touch with your bodily vessel, feel everything.