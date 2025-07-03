Jimbow Poems

A New Era (2009)

Welcome to the 21st century

Wars have flowed unabated

The banks fold under, the cars

don’t sell well.

The World’s money problems call

for one hell of a bail.

Houses don’t get no slack

People lose jobs in a dice game

Overspending has now caught the mouse,

A move, a pump of fake money.

This isn’t for real.

The World, the shrunken media size,

the smaller spy stuff, no one can hide.

Not even the CEO can change our demise

Our new leader is pushing,

Not much,

Everyone seems to have his trust.

But for us? It’s game or bust.

Untitled (2007)

The stock market crashes

The rich tell a foreboding tale

The world’s poor scrounge as bugs

While Bush employs a lasting lie

The war machine dresses like a whore.

The patriot idea enholds no fear.

The blood runs from the young to

please the oil.

Not the sun (son)

The game of chess is played

on the backs of the unjust.

To keep the circle moving, only

to see it repeat itself.

The freedom to lie in the name of

a threat that cannot be.

Only to keep knowledge from the eye.

Anyone with common sense can see

the tides are turning.

As the moon moves another inch

toward the dawn of time.

Will the rotation throw us endless

from the Earth?

Love

All your life you fight and pray

That someone will love you someday.

When you find one you love so much

It leaves you with a special touch.

Look around yourself and see,

You’ll know that love is touching thee.