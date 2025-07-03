Jimbow Poems

A New Era (2009)
Welcome to the 21st century
Wars have flowed unabated
The banks fold under, the cars
don’t sell well.
The World’s money problems call
for one hell of a bail.
Houses don’t get no slack
People lose jobs in a dice game
Overspending has now caught the mouse,
A move, a pump of fake money.
This isn’t for real.
The World, the shrunken media size,
the smaller spy stuff, no one can hide.
Not even the CEO can change our demise
Our new leader is pushing,
Not much,
Everyone seems to have his trust.
But for us? It’s game or bust.
Untitled (2007)
The stock market crashes
The rich tell a foreboding tale
The world’s poor scrounge as bugs
While Bush employs a lasting lie
The war machine dresses like a whore.
The patriot idea enholds no fear.
The blood runs from the young to
please the oil.
Not the sun (son)
The game of chess is played
on the backs of the unjust.
To keep the circle moving, only
to see it repeat itself.
The freedom to lie in the name of
a threat that cannot be.
Only to keep knowledge from the eye.
Anyone with common sense can see
the tides are turning.
As the moon moves another inch
toward the dawn of time.
Will the rotation throw us endless
from the Earth?
Love
All your life you fight and pray
That someone will love you someday.
When you find one you love so much
It leaves you with a special touch.
Look around yourself and see,
You’ll know that love is touching thee.
Jimbow the Hobow, and you ain’t. He was a long-time resident of the Albany Bulb, where he built and maintained the Freeman Library. He now lives in Alameda.