Street Spirit Queer Poetry Collection

Illustrations by Cam McCuskey

We are excited to introduce our new print project, the Street Spirit Poetry Series, which aims to center the voices in our communities through verse. Each collection is available on our website, and limited print runs are available for purchase from your local Street Spirit vendor or our webstore. (Note: we are still in the process of printing and assembling our first edition, which will be available soon)

In celebration of Pride Month, our first edition celebrates queer poets in the Bay Area and beyond. Illustrations by Cam McCuskey.