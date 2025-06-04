Street Spirit horoscopes – June 2025

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month will be an era of rebirth. Powerful energy is surging through our lives as we speak. Letting go of things that don’t benefit you in the long run are important. This may prove difficult, but honor growth of the self. Ask yourself: What am I missing in my life right now? What needs to be fulfilled? When in doubt, reach out to the ancestors, be open to their guidance. Lastly, acknowledge the past as you forge your path forward.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month will highlight the impacts of all the hard work your have accomplished this year. Have faith and hope that your goals will come into fruition. There will be new opportunities coming your way. Be curious and observe the world with wonder. Honor your boundaries and be patient with yourself. Remember that growth isn’t linear.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This is a good month to plan a dedicated path forward. Ask what you need to do with your life right now. Look into your desires and passions, consider how both wants and needs will cultivate fulfillment. Know that you have inherent worth as a living being on this Earth. Self-respect is key to a flourishing life. Whatever challenges and obstacles may come your way, there will be chances to overcome them.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Pace yourself this month, take time to acknowledge where your vulnerabilities are rooted. Accept yourself and build confidence, you can move through this world with grace. Explore love and sexuality. It’s time to be creative with your desires. Lastly, find time to be more intuited with your body. Your spirit will soon be reborn. Allow space for your vessel to join the cycle of renewal.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): New friendships and relationships will come to fruition this month. Surrender to your vulnerabilities and welcome abundance. It is okay to reach out for support and protection. It is also okay to be honest about your emotions and responses to trauma. Shake things up, resist any habits that no longer serve you. This is an era of transformation and manifestation. Honor the changes of your vessel. Let yourself exist on your own terms.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Be honest about your devotion to both nurture and nature. Be aware that not everything is set in stone. Let yourself be tender and vulnerable, but advocate for yourself. This is a new beginning for building your confidence. Lastly, plan things ahead of time to ensure they work out in the long term.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a good time to plan for your future in effective ways. Choose a path that highlights your authenticity. It is also a time of healing and support. It’s okay to be sensitive and ask for validation. Focus on your motivations, center your mental health. Surround yourself with love and care—community and symbiosis are very important right now. Embrace connections that nourish your spirit, the relationships that help you feel joy, warmth, and safety.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Be more compassionate with yourself and others. It is important to adapt to the difficult changes in this world. Communicate with your loved ones how you feel about the state of the world. You need to keep pushing in order to move forward. Your ancestors are by your side. Hard work is starting to pay off, there shall be prosperity and protection in your life soon enough.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month will be filled with challenges and obstacles. Believe in the impossible, you have the power to overcome the unnecessary and ridiculous. There will soon be a fiery climax of triumph and manifestation, so be aware of your surroundings. New opportunities for growth are coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Explore what it means to be connected to the people around you. Find your middle ground on the path toward liberation, both for yourself and for others. Learn self-defense, but don’t be defensive. Embrace lessons coming from friends and loved ones, be curious and compassionate. This will help you cultivate honesty and vulnerability. Lastly, use your hobbies and projects as an outlet to bond with the community.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Reclaim love of the self as part of your liberation this month. This is an era of healing for you. Locate the traumas that have subjugated you for a long time, go deep into the subconscious to uncover deeper fears and insecurities. See them for what they are, speak with them about the ways they try to protect you. Love and nurture these parts of yourself, even if it feels challenging or beyond your comfort zone. But know that you are safe, let your heart be an anchor of hope.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a good time to practice self-care. Remember, things can get unpredictable. Be gentle with yourself if things don’t go your way. It’s also a good time to rise up and manifest abundance in your life, as the energy of Saturn in Aries has been intensifying. Remember that new beginnings will often appear in unlikely corners of your healing journey.