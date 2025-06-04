About the cover: ‘Por Mi Familia’

Reina smiles at the altar that appears on the June 2025 cover of Street Spirit, Lake Merritt Amphitheater. Photo by April September.

‘This altar is not mine, it is ours.’

I made this altar to honor the lives and legacies of my chosen family—Marco Castro-Bojorquez and Adela Vazquez—two powerful individuals whose work continues to shape our movements for justice and liberation. This piece celebrates Trans and Queer Pride Month as well as International Sex Workers Day on June 2. But more than a celebration, it is a way for me to be with my chosen family: The people who loved, guided, and nourished me, and who showed me what it means to build other worlds grounded in peace, love, and collective care.

Adela is one of my chosen mothers—a Cuban migrant, trans woman, and one of the architects of gender-affirming sexual health infrastructure in the Bay Area. Marco was a brilliant artist, activist, and filmmaker who helped bridge migrant justice and LGBTQ+ movements.

Both Adela and Marco were more than organizers—they were connectors. Their work spanned trans, LGBTQ+, migrant, drug user, and sex worker justice movements. Their lives remind us that many of our people are still deliberately excluded from the rooms where decisions are made.

The altar’s aesthetic draws from rascuache, a Chicanx/Mexican style of making beauty from what others might discard. Every object carries a story. The stiletto was found on East 14th Street atop an abandoned building and honors those in the sex trade. The candlestick was once used to harm me; its inclusion is a small act of turning pain into beauty. The black feathers symbolize San Martín de Porres, the Patron Saint of Public Health—protector of those who care for others when no one else will.

This altar is not mine, it is ours. It is a collaboration made possible by the love, labor, and solidarity of my community, especially those who live and organize outside, alongside the Safer Outside Coalition. With deep gratitude to Duvoy, Annette, Nan and, Renia. Eternal thanks to April September for loving like no one else. You can see more of her work here.