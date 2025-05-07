Surviving the Storm

View Articles in Other Categories
| By
Arts and Culture, Poetry

One cannot do this on their own. 
Don’t take her word for it, try it yourself.
Jump on a sailboat on a stormy day 
and feel it for yourselves.
Waves of salty water full of sounds 
rumbling are all I hear.
Prayers to our Gods to gift my people 
with mercy were endless.
Grown men with rosaries dangling 
off their necks stare and laugh
Necks taste like the ocean 
She kneels for her Gods
Not for men
She kneels for another being 
He moves like water
She with her mind
He with his body

Reina de Aztlán is a resident of the Oakland Estuary encampments.