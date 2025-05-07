Surviving the Storm

One cannot do this on their own.
Don’t take her word for it, try it yourself.
Jump on a sailboat on a stormy day
and feel it for yourselves.
Waves of salty water full of sounds
rumbling are all I hear.
Prayers to our Gods to gift my people
with mercy were endless.
Grown men with rosaries dangling
off their necks stare and laugh
Necks taste like the ocean
She kneels for her Gods
Not for men
She kneels for another being
He moves like water
She with her mind
He with his body
Reina de Aztlán is a resident of the Oakland Estuary encampments.