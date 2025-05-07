Surviving the Storm

One cannot do this on their own.

Don’t take her word for it, try it yourself.

Jump on a sailboat on a stormy day

and feel it for yourselves.

Waves of salty water full of sounds

rumbling are all I hear.

Prayers to our Gods to gift my people

with mercy were endless.

Grown men with rosaries dangling

off their necks stare and laugh

Necks taste like the ocean

She kneels for her Gods

Not for men

She kneels for another being

He moves like water

She with her mind

He with his body

Reina de Aztlán is a resident of the Oakland Estuary encampments.