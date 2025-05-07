Street Spirit horoscopes – May 2025

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month will be filled with sorrow and grief—you’ll feel it in your bones—but know this is changing the very blueprint of your intergenerational DNA. Listen to the cycles of your body, find guidance in the moon. The glow of your divine radiance will light the darkened path. Your true purpose will begin to shine as new chances and opportunities unfold.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month is a time for mutual aid and community care. Cooperation has always been part of nature. Honor your path toward compassion, show up for other people. But community care is also self-care, compassion is built through the strength of your spirit, so be sure to honor yourself in the process. Embrace this new path of contribution, we need you as we navigate the cruelty of this world.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): There will be some unexpected intensity coming through during this era of your life, but don’t let that hinder your fearless and confident spirit. You are a powerhouse that’s not to be messed with. The stars favor you on your journey this month—share intentional moments with their vibrant constellations on clear nights. Lastly, reach out to the friends and loved ones you haven’t connected with recently. There is support to be found in the shadows.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22):

Acknowledge your emotions this month and do what you can to process them. Honor your strengths and vulnerabilities. Remember what feels like home to you. Remember to be brave, dig deep within your spirit. Explore the world with wonder, but approach the unknown with caution. Reach out to those you trust for guidance. New relationships will be blooming in your life. Lastly, there will be hope for your desires, your dreams will soon be fulfilled.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): You’re radiating with confidence this month, show the world who you are. There are opportunities for you to explore, but be intentional. Your goals and dreams are guided by persistence. Lastly, approach the world around you with curiosity. Understanding makes for a better adventure in the long run.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): You have an earthen heart, this is a time to be honest and vulnerable with yourself. Nurture those around you, move forward with life as it continues to evolve. Movement and nourishment are important this month. Take breaks or distance from what has been drowning your spirit. Find what brings you enthusiasm and be curious about what doesn’t. Lastly, be there for your loved ones. This may be a difficult time for some of them.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Your commitments to health and self-care are being tested this month. Many changes are coming your way, and your trust in others will likely be tested. Approach this as a challenge to trust in your body and self. Honor your boundaries and be strong-hearted. Lastly, reflect on your own desires and needs. Consider what you truly want out of life. But remember, you are magnificent. You can do anything you set your heart to.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month is a good time to take care of yourself and practice introspection. Reach out to your ancestors for guidance, prioritize your health. Try to cut out old habits and embrace new ways of being. This will help you get to know yourself, about your shifting role amidst the chaos. But never forget—you are good enough. You have every right to enjoy life. Honor what you want and need right now.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): In this era of avarice, it is important to connect with people this month. Pursuing your dreams will be easier with others by your side. Build these bridges by practicing mutual aid and community care. Explore things outside of your comfort zone, shake things up a bit. Take time to do some healing, such as meditation and shadow work. Lastly, there will soon be changes in your environment that you’ll have to adapt to.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This moon may bring loss and confusion. It is time to unearth the warrior inside of you. Rise up and stand strong against the cruelty in this world. Build trust with intuition, breathe deeply. Your resilience will guide you to a greater understanding of self and identity. Lastly, make time to express yourself, whether in writing, song, or dance. You are true art in the eyes of the stars.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Build empathy and acceptance for yourself this month. Ask your body what needs to be released into the universe, what freedom looks like when we breach our own borders. Honor our shared right to migration and connection. Lastly, direct and honest communication is very important right now. Speak up, but nobody will hear you if you don’t also listen.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You’ll undergo a series of new experiences this month, consider them as opportunities for self-discovery and rebirth. Don’t be afraid of these adjustments, do what you can to build and restore balance. Motivate yourself to keep moving forward. Always remember you have loved ones by your side.