What’s buried beneath the Bulb?

Assorted wood, metal, and lead. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

A cross section of Bay Area history

Over the span of seven years, Amber Whitson spent countless hours digging beneath the topsoils of her home on the Albany landfill. With each item meticulously unearthed, cleaned, and catalogued, Amber’s “nifties”—as she calls them—have amassed into a collection of discarded treasure that at one time opened the doors, churned the machines, and lined the pockets of bygone East Bay residents. Once the abandoned refuse of human value and utility, these items now serve to highlight a unique cross section of Bay Area history: a story of industrialization, consumption, convenience, and waste; a testament to our arrogance and ambivalence; our coercive relationships with nature and its materials; our wars, our craft, our vanity, our play.

Collected by Amber Whitson, curated by Bradley Penner, photographed by Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip.

Skeleton keys. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Assorted metal. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

World War II-era dog tags. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Assorted glass. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Assorted metal. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Marbles. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Teeth. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Toys. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip

Shells, barnacles, and white marble. Photo: Albert Jiang and Jennifer Yip