Street Spirit horoscopes: April 2025

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is a time for healing as cosmic chaos arises in the skies. Focus on your passions and what you truly love. Be sweet to your own spirit. Venus retrograde is happening this month, so be sure to manage your finances. New friendships and relationships will pop up into your life. Know that you have inherent worth and that you are enough.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This is an important time to reflect on the past and let the present be part of your self. Time to practice mutual aid and community care. We need each other now. Build confidence, it will provide insight into the soul. Healing is key to liberation. Community care is self-care.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month is a time of learning how to be proud of your accomplishments. You are good enough, you have to look into yourself and know that you’ve got this. Honor your strengths and vulnerabilities, but never embody arrogance. Surrender to the Divine and have faith in your dreams. You can do it, I know you can.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Release whatever energy needs to be let out into the universe. Your thoughts are wandering and you may feel in need of guidance. The bigger questions you have been asking will be answered soon enough. Your goals and dreams need a plan, so be efficient with your time. You’ll feel almost whole and complete by the end of this moon.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month will provide clarity. Ask, what is worth keeping to move forward with my life? Reflect on what feels unbalanced at the moment. What do you need to do to be at peace with yourself? Treat others, including yourself, with compassion and love. Find your strength in your ancestors, remember who you come from. Lastly, whatever you want to do, the moment you feel it, just do it.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month is an important time for self-care and renewal of the spirit. You and your loved ones are your world now. The safety of your community is a priority. Embrace the ongoing journey, learn from the world around you. Seek guidance from the Elders of Earth and the Ancestors of Sky.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is testing your sense of commitment. Prioritize what’s important to you right now. Shed your prickly shell, let all of your vulnerabilities out, and set them free from insecurities. Empower yourself by honoring your wants and needs. Be with your friends and loved ones. Devote time and care to your community.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Build your confidence this month. Be patient with your journey of growth. Be ready for anything to happen. Life is at times unpredictable. All of you Scorpios are fearless beings, you get through life as it gets rough around the edges. Remember that your ancestors are always by your side.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Step out of your comfort zone as you explore many new adventures this month. Challenge yourself and learn about your strengths. There will be times where you’ll feel lost and confused about life. This journey is not going to be easy. Lastly, reflect on your past trauma during your ongoing path of healing.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This month is an important time to protect your communities. Practice spiritual rituals that revoke malevolent energies. Practice self-defense and community defense. Cleanse yourself through baths and plants. Whatever you need to invoke, you must be prepared and ready for consequences. Know that you’re doing your best. Honor your desires as well as their challenges.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is an important time to be considerate of your health. Remember, life and our time on Earth is short. Make the best of it. Take time to reevaluate your lifestyle. Have your friends and loved ones support you during this journey. There will be challenges and obstacles along the way. This too shall pass.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a time to give others, and yourself, both compassion and patience. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. Be assertive yet kind, never take love for granted. It is a great tool for connection and understanding. You’ll gain insight through this journey. Don’t be afraid to be tender and vulnerable. There is always strength in asking for help and support.