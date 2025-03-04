Mad Marc’s Castle at the Albany Bulb. Photo by Bradley Penner.

Out

on the street

the earth is

all hard surfaces,

no place for the lion

or the lamb to lie down.



We dis-possessed are

foundlings feeling our way,

dissenting with

our very bodies,



our futures already signed, sealed,

& delivered with the swift kick

of the move-along boot.



But despair not, pilgrim,

for your freedom flowers

with every no-I-won’t

every sorry-I-refuse,



and Nirvana is just one block

over (if you don’t die laughing

at your sorry-ass karma

first).



So here’s to the wayward, the wary,

the weary, and to those who

wax poetic. Here’s to the famished

lion who refuses to eat the lamb.



First one breath, then another:

this is our mantra. Just one more

step and we are

nearly there.