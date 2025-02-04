Dens of Iniquity

I.

who will kiss away

all the men

who marred my lips?

who dragged their claws

along my scar-crossed body



who will burn

my

broken

paper

plates

shred

my

spine



strike a match

against my marrow

and light this pyre

of bones down to ash



your hard, careful hands

tend the red flames

as i burn,

embers in the pools of your eyes,

rub the herbs in your palms

through the sinews of my heart

gather our ghosts in a circle—



feed them, feed we

II.

how will we

smooth each other

over, like pebbles

in a river bed



who will shore

through these voids,

refuse to turn away, hold

the fear that lives there



weave around me

as you would the small

hands of a wayward child,

what shapes will we make

when the origami of our limbs

creases in the mountain’s face

where light and shadow

fold to embrace us both