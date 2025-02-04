Dens of Iniquity

I.
who will kiss away
all the men
who marred my lips?
who dragged their claws
along my scar-crossed body
who will burn
my
broken
paper
plates
shred
my
spine
strike a match
against my marrow
and light this pyre
of bones down to ash
your hard, careful hands
tend the red flames
as i burn,
embers in the pools of your eyes,
rub the herbs in your palms
through the sinews of my heart
gather our ghosts in a circle—
feed them, feed we
II.
how will we
smooth each other
over, like pebbles
in a river bed
who will shore
through these voids,
refuse to turn away, hold
the fear that lives there
weave around me
as you would the small
hands of a wayward child,
what shapes will we make
when the origami of our limbs
creases in the mountain’s face
where light and shadow
fold to embrace us both
Jaz Colibri is a member of the Wood Street Community and a houseless trans organizer who provides mutual aid support to houseless communities experiencing evictions across occupied Huichin (oakland).