Dens of Iniquity

Arts and Culture, Poetry
I.
who will kiss away
             all the men
                        who marred my lips?
who dragged their claws
             along my scar-crossed body

who will burn
                       my
                          broken
                       paper
                            plates
                       shred
                              my
                         spine

strike a match
          against my marrow
and light this pyre
       of bones down to ash

your hard, careful hands
                   tend the red flames
                                     as i burn,
embers in the pools of your eyes,
             rub the herbs in your palms
through the sinews of my heart
             gather our ghosts in a circle—

             feed them, feed we
II.
how will we
smooth each other
over, like pebbles
in a river bed

who will shore
through these voids,
refuse to turn away, hold
the fear that lives there

weave around me
as you would the small
hands of a wayward child,
what shapes will we make
when the origami of our limbs
creases in the mountain’s face
where light and shadow
fold to embrace us both

Jaz Colibri is a member of the Wood Street Community and a houseless trans organizer who provides mutual aid support to houseless communities experiencing evictions across occupied Huichin (oakland).