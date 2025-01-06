Street Spirit horoscopes: January 2025

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Now is a good time to release your wishes into the Universe. It is also a moment to make more room for patience in your life. Let it transform your spirit and learn from the lessons that come along with it. Lastly, don’t let arrogance get in the way of your growth.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month, it may feel difficult to move forward with life. This is a journey for you to regain confidence and fearlessness. The key to love is understanding. Recognize your fears and insecurities. Honor all of the senses found within your body and spirit. Things will work out soon. Lastly, honor your own boundaries.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): During this time, you will receive some clarity on what your intentions are within finding your own sense of growth. How will you be reborn this year? You will soon know what you need to do in this lifetime and what your true purpose is. Find time to travel to a place where you can reach out to what guides you, to receive the answers needed to move forward with life.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This is a month of gaining wisdom for yourself. There will be opportunities to preserve ancestral knowledge and also learn something new. Release your dreams into the realm of spirits, don’t be afraid to let it be known. Lastly, allow room for change into your life, but be ready and prepared for anything!

Leo (July 23 to August 22): There will be a lot of powerful changes at the start of this new year. Embody your warrior spirit and get ready to raise hell. Release your inner lion. These changes will help you learn more about yourself. Process your emotions. Honor your emotions. You are the divine vessel. Let this be a lesson as you embark on your next journey.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month, remember to be bold and make the first move. Things will only get worse before they get better. Take time to meditate and reflect on last year. Build your confidence by first acknowledging what’s been making you stressed lately. In the end, you’ll be able to enter an era of joy and happiness.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This is a time where there will be uncertainty, you will not know which path to choose. Be patient and let these experiences run their course. Adapt to your surroundings. Be with those that are of healthy influence. This is a beginning of love and reflection. Look back into the past and look forward into the future.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month, you are close to achieving your dreams. Reflect on the intentions of your goals. Embracing love in your life is part of this journey. Be surrounded by those who provide great support, solidarity, and compassion for your well being. You’ll unlock your true self soon enough. Honor sensuality into your life, explore yourself, take care of yourself. Communication is key.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Look at the bigger picture. Invite happiness and joy into your life through friendships and the company of loved ones. Be with your family, spend time with them. This will provide a sense of calmness. There are bumpy roads and rocky obstacles ahead, but at the end of the day, it will be all worth it. Prioritize being compassionate with others as well as yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This is a month of transformation. Your life is in need of balance. There need to be major changes. The next step in your journey is navigating your spirituality. Make things happen, don’t just think and dream about them. Play a part in that creation, do what you can to both survive and thrive.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Look deep within yourself and honor your beauty. Embrace your passions. Follow your heart and things will work out. Not everything is set in stone, so being with people who understand your passions will help make things more certain. Lastly, take care of yourself as much as possible, focusing on self care is very important right now.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a time for you to honor your fighting spirit. There will be intense changes and it’s going to be overwhelming. Who knows what will happen next. Things might get unpredictable. Keep in mind that you need to be practical about your goals and aspirations as we move into darker times.