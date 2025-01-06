Illumination

Photo by Bradley Penner

In the dark times there is relief 
lurking in the shadows; waiting for 
dawn to break; waiting for 
first light; waiting for messages 
from the far side of caution. 

In the dark times, reflection hides 
itself in corners and waits for its 
moment of awareness; a signal 
far above the roar of silence. 

Dark times don’t last forever. 

Dark times gather ashes 
whenever the blinding light of truth 
is switched on. 

Jeannette DesBoine has been described as a Jeremiadist. (A jeremiad is a long literary work, usually in prose, but sometimes in verse, in which the author bitterly laments the state of society and its morals.) DesBoine does not dispute the designation. Books: amazon.com/author/jeannettedesboine. Chapbooks: jendes9@gmail.com