Illumination

In the dark times there is relief
lurking in the shadows; waiting for
dawn to break; waiting for
first light; waiting for messages
from the far side of caution.
In the dark times, reflection hides
itself in corners and waits for its
moment of awareness; a signal
far above the roar of silence.
Dark times don’t last forever.
Dark times gather ashes
whenever the blinding light of truth
is switched on.
Jeannette DesBoine has been described as a Jeremiadist. (A jeremiad is a long literary work, usually in prose, but sometimes in verse, in which the author bitterly laments the state of society and its morals.) DesBoine does not dispute the designation. Books: amazon.com/author/jeannettedesboine. Chapbooks: jendes9@gmail.com