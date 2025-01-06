Illumination

Photo by Bradley Penner

In the dark times there is relief

lurking in the shadows; waiting for

dawn to break; waiting for

first light; waiting for messages

from the far side of caution.

In the dark times, reflection hides

itself in corners and waits for its

moment of awareness; a signal

far above the roar of silence.

Dark times don’t last forever.

Dark times gather ashes

whenever the blinding light of truth

is switched on.