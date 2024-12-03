Street Spirit horoscopes: December 2024

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month, there is a chance that you’ll be in charge of preserving ancestral traditions and bringing them back to life. Be there for your family. Visit your ancestral homelands if possible. There will be times where you feel stuck or unsure about life. There are past traumas and regrets within your family lineage. You need to move forward, even during times of global struggle.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): There will be challenges this month. As long as you are in community, things will work out smoothly. There’s a chance that there will be new friendships and relationships. At the end, there will be a sense of tranquility. This month is a beginning for creation, use your time wisely. Lastly, it is important to be aware of your surroundings.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): All emotions are running high this month. This month is a good time to learn how to balance spiritual and physical health. Trust that abundance will come your way. Practice meditation as a way to receive messages from your Spirit, and listen to your own body. Lastly, follow your intuition and honor your psyche.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Rebirth is the major theme for this month. Let yourself go. Be vulnerable and welcome protection into your life. Loss and grief will be relevant due to the current struggles and ongoing atrocities of this world. It’s okay to not feel okay. It’s all turning into ruin. Lastly, be thoughtful of others around you, especially those who are hurting right now.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Prosperity and abundance lies ahead. Know your purpose and what you need to do to thrive. Solutions will come through soon. It’s all about having compassion for yourself, and having compassion for other people. Communication is super important when building empathy and connecting with beings of all forms. Go with the flow and you’ll be reborn as a new person. Just know that the ancestors will be by your side.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Your hard work and dedication is paying off. Release wishful energy into the Universe. Protect your own spiritual space. Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends and loved ones if needed. Opportunities are coming your way. Lastly, take time to meditate and reflect about this year. Reflect on who you used to be and who you are now.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is filled with obstacles that you need to overcome. It all comes down to the importance of community care and mutual aid. There will be a lot of grief and loss that you’ll be witnessing in your own communities. Remember, not everything is set in stone, things are destined to change. Keep in mind that Spirit is here to guide you through the colonized world we live in. Your ancestors are here, too. Don’t forget that.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Keep pushing forward for a new day. Keep that momentum going. Intimacy is the major theme for this month. It is all about being vulnerable and being close with one another. Embrace change and death of things within this Universe. When in doubt, reach out to those closest to you. Experience and embody human connection. Be ready for upcoming challenges in the months ahead.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Take this time to practice introspection in your life. Reach deep inside your psyche and see what needs healing. What things do you need to let go? Practice some exercises that strengthen your intuition. Lastly, devote your time and energy to the people and the things you love and care about, to the people that warm your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Begin by putting your intentions out there in the Universe. Be honest about what you want to do with your life. Be honest with the people in your orbit. You will continue to grow and evolve as time goes on. Lastly, remember you are a role model, and locate yours too. Together we are walking examples of resistance and community.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Put your best foot forward and concentrate on listening this month. By hearing each other we honor the space we have with one another. Communication is the ultimate key to long-lasting friendships. Expand your perspectives and explore relationship anarchy. Know the purpose of why you interact with people the way you do. Lastly, reach deep into the abyss of your sense of Self.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You’re getting close to reaching your goals and aspirations in life. Honor your inner beauty when navigating through the ugliness of reality. Have compassion for yourself, especially at times when you are your own worst critic. Lastly, take the time to look back and cherish the memories that you’ve created over the years. Continue to create those beautiful memories now.