This Saturday: Street Spirit Fall Fundraiser!

Hey everyone! We’re having a fundraiser this Saturday, 11/16 at 2727 California Street, in Berkeley. You can buy a ticket online here (or at the door on the day of the event). Come hang out with us! Here’s some information about what you can expect:

Agenda

4:00–5:00 – Panel on the state of homelessness and local news moderated by Nastia Voynovskaya, reporter and editor at KQED who has been covering the arts in the Bay Area for over a decade .

5:00–7:00 – Choose your own adventure! Here’s some of the fun you can look forward to at our event:

Accessibility

2727 California Street is ADA accessible (including the bathroom), although the space is cozy and may become a bit crowded during the panel. We recommend coming early to grab a comfortable spot. We will provide and encourage masking at this event. While the panel and some other activities will take place indoors, there will also be activities and places to sit on the outdoor patio. We will ventilate the space by keeping both the front and back doors open for the duration of the event. If you or anybody you know can provide ASL interpretation for the panel, please let us know! We are working on this but have not found an interpreter yet. This event is notaflof — tickets are sliding scale and you shouldn’t feel like you can’t come if you don’t have much to give.

If you have any questions, feel free to email streetspiritnews@gmail.com.

Fundraising goals

We are aiming to raise $150k by the end of the year to cover our operational costs, and invest in some new and exciting programs we hope to launch next year. Here’s how your contributions will support our work:

A gift of $50 would buy snacks and water for the people who use our drop-in center.

A gift of $100 would cover one of our monthly lunch parties for Street Spirit vendors.

A gift of $600 would buy a $20 clipper card for all our of most active vendors.

A gift of $1,000 would pay our office rent for one month, including utilities.

A gift of $1,200 would cover one month of printing our newspaper.

A gift of $5,000 would allow us to double the amount that we pay freelance contributors featured in our newspaper (up to $100 per story, $80 per photo or illustration, and $40 per poem).

A gift of $5,417 would cover the cost of one employee’s salary for a month (before taxes).

A gift of $25,000 would support the launch of an 8-week writer’s workshop + open mic that brings unsheltered people into our space to get more comfortable expressing themselves in writing. This workshop would be instructed and staffed by people who have experience with homelessness, and all of the participants would earn a stipend for each session they attend.

All proceeds raised during the event will support Street Spirit, including donations, bar, and merchandise sales. Donations made during the event will be tax deductible through our 501(c)(3) partner Independent Arts & Media. You can donate to Street Spirit online here.

OK, that’s it for now! We can’t wait to see you! <3