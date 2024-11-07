cuffs tight or loose, still a noose
round a fist, raised on not knowing
where or when the next meal will be
no time to imagine a cop city
cuz the plans have already been drawn
the funding’s already been got
the buildings went up yesterday
cops had their sundown towns
since the beginning, these days
seems the sun don’t even come round no more
so much imagination died
when cops first pinned on their badges
and drew no blood
just to spend every waking hour
trying to kill the memory
of a time before them
twisting the knives
they put in all our backs
to prove they’re everyone’s best friend
to hear a cop tell it
they’ll say fear and faith are fucking
till the bed frame breaks
cut off your ears when they speak at you
before they make your mind a womb
abort that cop, baby
abort that cop, baby
abort that cop
abort when you can
and abolish when you can’t
cuz throwing funding at “prevention”
don’t mean nothing
when the genocide is ongoing
first they steal the land from the people
then they steal the people from the land
and anyone who loves the land and the people
they gag and lock ‘em up forever
but our power lives outside and without
the words they’ve forced down our throats
the paper trail wet with tears and blood
will dissolve in the dust
kicked up from our dances
our gardens will be birthed
from the rubble of all prisons
hope and grief
will still be kissing under the moon
until the sun comes to share her labor
as much as our hands
will take root in the dirt
our fists will be raised
to meet the new day
Jaz Colibri is a member of the Wood Street Community and a houseless trans organizer who provides mutual aid support to houseless communities experiencing evictions across occupied Huichin (oakland).