cuffs tight or loose, still a noose

round a fist, raised on not knowing

where or when the next meal will be

no time to imagine a cop city

cuz the plans have already been drawn

the funding’s already been got

the buildings went up yesterday

cops had their sundown towns

since the beginning, these days

seems the sun don’t even come round no more

so much imagination died

when cops first pinned on their badges

and drew no blood

just to spend every waking hour

trying to kill the memory

of a time before them

twisting the knives

they put in all our backs

to prove they’re everyone’s best friend

to hear a cop tell it

they’ll say fear and faith are fucking

till the bed frame breaks

cut off your ears when they speak at you

before they make your mind a womb

abort that cop, baby

abort that cop, baby

abort that cop

abort when you can

and abolish when you can’t

cuz throwing funding at “prevention”

don’t mean nothing

when the genocide is ongoing

first they steal the land from the people

then they steal the people from the land

and anyone who loves the land and the people

they gag and lock ‘em up forever

but our power lives outside and without

the words they’ve forced down our throats

the paper trail wet with tears and blood

will dissolve in the dust

kicked up from our dances

our gardens will be birthed

from the rubble of all prisons

hope and grief

will still be kissing under the moon

until the sun comes to share her labor

as much as our hands

will take root in the dirt

our fists will be raised

to meet the new day

Jaz Colibri is a member of the Wood Street Community and a houseless trans organizer who provides mutual aid support to houseless communities experiencing evictions across occupied Huichin (oakland).