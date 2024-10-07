Street Spirit horoscopes: October 2024

Divined by: Boudia Crow Lafleur

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced. This Autumn begins with the Fall of the Empire!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Visualize your dreams and goals as reality. This month is a good time to practice compassion for the self as well as others. A new era begins with learning how to protect yourself and your own community. There are things out there that we need to be wary of during this time and age.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month is an era of rebirth for all of you Taurus lovelies. It’s time to explore outside of your zone. Take risks! Embrace love and welcome prosperity. Intimacy is a main theme for these explorations. Your eyes will be open to many new possibilities of connecting with other people. Also, keep in mind, sometimes good things come to an end.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Look out for signs and be wary of your surroundings. Be careful when passing through rocky roads. Devote your time into rest and relaxation. Your bed and bathtub are companions of the night. Also, take a day to hang out with your friends and loved ones. Lastly, this month is a beginning of many changes to come, good and bad.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This month is an important time to practice mutual aid and community care. There still is hope in creating a new world. Preserve ancestral history and memory. Honor those who came before you. It’s all about balancing out our relationship with Spirit. Lastly, make new friends and engage in your favorite activities together.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month is a time where it’s best to go with the flow and keep things simple. There will be moments where you need clarity on your own momentum, your own homeostasis. Balance out the elements of hope and nihilism. Lastly, embrace the love in your life. You are inherently worthy of tenderness.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Acknowledge that you’ve been feeling burnt out and tired. You’re in need of tranquility in your life right now. Communicate with your loved ones, let your heart speak. Communicate with your ancestors, let your spirit grow. You seek freedom and liberation. When the opportunity strikes, take it. Power to the people!

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Look at the bigger picture and see the world is evolving. You feel yourself needing to explore and travel the world that is Earth. Feed your vessel with knowledge. Be there for others in need. There is a way for ourselves to be liberated from the numbness of colonization. Lastly, remember that patience is a virtue, and safety should be prioritized.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): There will be moments of stress to overcome. It’s okay to acknowledge your grief and pain. Fulfill your role in healing intergenerational trauma. Have faith in your dreams, they will manifest into reality. Speak to your ancestors and ask for guidance. It will be a treacherous journey.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Your commitment to the Divine is being tested now. This month is a special time for you to do some ancestral work and healing. It’s time to show the world the real you. There will be times where you’ll feel burnt out or distracted. Don’t let that distract you on your path to freedom. Lastly, you need to strengthen your intuition, it will prove to be useful in the near future.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Your vessel will be reborn at this time. Return home, to where your family is. Chaos will also return into your life, so honor the primordial within you. Blend in with the wilderness. Reach out to your loved ones and cherish them. Share your feelings, share your pain, share your joy. You are

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Rest and relaxation are important for you this month. Let’s honor these precious moments, as not everyone gets the privilege to do so. Provide community members the space to be treated with care, to have the right to feel at ease while dealing with colonial realities. Consider creating care villages where people can receive the community care they need.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Go with the flow! It is a beginning for being in the present moment. Take a pause and be gentle with yourself. Be confident with your talents and skills. You are a fearless, babe—honor that! Celebrate your life with your friends and loved ones. Lastly, be sure to prepare for winter.