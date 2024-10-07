How to vote without a traditional address

(Artwork by Sarah Aineb)

Unhoused and unsure how to vote? Street Spirit’s Alastair Boone breaks down the process.

Since winning the right to vote in California in 1988, homeless citizens have faced roadblocks when it comes to actually getting out to the polls and voting. Many individuals who are experiencing homelessness may not know they are eligible to vote, have access to information about measures and candidates, or understand how to register on time to cast their vote on Election Day.

Missing votes from lower-income people leads to a gap between what the average person wants and what is decided on Election Day. For example, non-voters are more likely to support higher taxes and more government-funded services, according to a 2006 study from the Public Policy Institute of California.

The 2024 U.S. general election will take place on Tuesday, November 5. This guide will walk you through the process of registering to vote without an address, how to vote in person, how to vote by mail without an address, and other relevant questions.

Registering to Vote

The requirements for voting in the United States are that one is a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, not currently in state or federal prison, not currently on parole for the conviction of a felony (misdemeanors and being on probation are okay), and not recently found by a court to be mentally unable to vote. If a person fits all of these requirements, they can register to vote in their county. To vote in Alameda County, voters must reside within the state of California as well.

The voter registration deadline for this fall’s election is October 21, 2024.

You can check to see if you’re registered online at here. You can also register for the first time at here.

If you are not registered and want to sign up in person, you can pick up paper copies of your voter registration forms at most government or city offices, the public library, some DMV locations, or at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters: 1225 Fallon St., Room G-1, Oakland, CA 94612 (by Lake Merritt).

Once you fill them out, you can submit them to the Registrar’s office at 1225 Fallon Street in Oakland, or mail them into the address listed on the forms.

If you do not register to vote by October 21, that’s okay. More information about late registration can be found near the end of this article.

How Do I Register and Vote without a Permanent Address?

You are legally guaranteed a right to vote even if you do not have a permanent address. You may do this in person or by mail using the instructions above, in the same way that everybody else registers to vote. When you register to vote you will still need to enter a physical address, but that address can be a cross street, or any other location where you frequently stay.

If you wish to vote by mail, you will need to register to vote using an address you trust, where you can receive mail. This could be the address of a family member or a friend, or even a shelter where you stay—just make sure to ask before registering at your shelter’s address. You could also sign up to receive mail through service providers such as the Homeless Action Center in Oakland, the Berkeley Catholic Worker, and others.

If you do not have a specific address where you can receive mail, that’s okay! You can vote in person. If you register using a cross street or another imprecise address, you probably will not receive vote-by-mail materials, so you should plan to vote in person.

I’m Registered and Ready to Vote. How and Where Can I Vote in Person?

There will be about 100 accessible Voting Centers (or “polling places”) throughout Alameda County on Election Day, which any voter can visit—regardless of where you register. You can find their addresses online here.

Starting on Saturday, October 26, 20 Accessible Voting Centers will open early to allow registered voters to cast their vote before Election Day. You can find their addresses at the link above. They will be open from 9AM. to 5PM.

Most of Alameda County’s Voting Centers will open four days before the election, on Saturday November 2. They will remain open from 9AM. to 5PM

On Election Day (Tuesday, November 5), all 100 Voting Centers will be open from 7AM to 8PM.

If you sign up to vote by mail, every voter in California will receive a mail-in ballot sometime after October 7. The ballot comes with prepaid postage and you can send it back in the mail via USPS any day up until November 5. Voters are encouraged to send their ballots in as early as possible. Every ballot postmarked November 5 that arrives at the registrar within 7 days of Election Day will be counted, no matter what.

You can also submit your mail-in ballot in a ballot drop box, rather than sending it in the mail. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes in Alameda County online here.

What if I Miss the Voter Registration Deadline?

You can still vote even if you miss the voter registration deadline of October 21.

If you miss the deadline and still want to vote, you can still conditionally cast a ballot. Voting conditionally just means that your vote will be counted later in the process.

You can also do this in-person at any Voting Center during their open hours (listed above). You will simply need to show up and ask to fill out a registration form to vote conditionally. This process basically allows you to register on the spot. You don’t have to show your ID, but you will need the last four digits of your social security number or your California driver’s license number. You will also need to list an address that is within Alameda County, but you can use any address within the county, including shelters, public parks, and cross streets.

How Can I Make Sure My Vote Was Counted?

After you vote, you can sign up to track your ballot’s progress online here.

If you have any questions or concerns about registering to vote, or voting, you can call the Alameda County Registrar of Voters at (510) 272-6973. Dial 1 to speak to a person who can answer your questions.