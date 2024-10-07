How to not pay for BART: A fare evasion guide



A fare evader hops the gates at Civic Center/UN Plaza Station, San Francisco, CA. (Photo by CYS)



On Sunday, September 15, New York police officers fired at a suspected fare evader in a busy subway station, hitting a bystander in the head and sending him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Protestors in New York City are outraged, and demand accountability for NYPD’s excessively violent response to the rider’s alleged failure to pay $2.90 for a subway ticket.

In the Bay Area, BART has invested $90 million into the “Next Generation Fare Gate Project,” which aims to replace all 700 fare gates within the BART system by the end of 2025. The new 7-foot-tall gates are currently being piloted at West Oakland Bart Station, and intend to deter people from jumping over or pushing through with force.

Like in New York City, not everyone in the Bay can afford to pay for BART. Instead, folks tend to evade fares in the following ways.

Disclaimer: Please note not everyone can perform these tips/tricks, given able-body privileges.

Hopping

The most common method of not paying for BART is simply hopping the gate. If this is your chosen method, it’s best to avoid hitting the gate panels which are usually yellow or red. This can cause an alarm to buzz off, alerting BART workers that somebody is currently hopping the gate.

Piggybacking/Tailgating

Another common method is piggybacking or tailgating, by tagging behind someone who just tapped their Clipper card at the gates. The window of time before the gate closes is usually five seconds. Piggybacking is the primary method being used at newly installed gates within the BART system. However, once two people walk within one paid fare, it will trip a buzzer alarm alerting the nearby agent someone is piggybacking. If you’re going to piggyback ensure there are no BART police waiting on the other side.

Jam the Gate!

One option is to stall the gates so you can bypass them. Grab BART advertisements, caution signs, cones, and anything else to block the gates, allowing anyone else easy access. Work quickly and efficiently, don’t linger long enough for security to catch on!

Be cautious! New 7-Foot-Tall BART Gates are UNSAFE

When choosing whether to piggyback or tailgate the new 7-foot-tall gates, be forewarned that the doors have slammed shut on paid riders and resulted in injuries, which is already resulting in lawsuits.

Avoid Main Entrances/Exits

If you plan on going into BART, avoid going through the main entrances or exits to a station, and instead take the front or back routes. A good example can be seen from Powell BART station below. It would be best to avoid the main entrance near 5th/Powell streets, given more security presence will be public for tourists. Chances are you’ll be much safer if you hop in the back area towards 4th Street.



A map of recommended entrances and exits at Powell Street BART Station.

Avoiding Security or BART Police Pigs

The biggest issue when evading the fare is dealing with security or BART police. But what people need to know is that any security presence at BART stations is for public image, to maintain an illusion that everything is in order.

This can be seen with BART hiring people to hand out surveys, while blocking fare gates exit areas in hopes of deterring people from jumping. Additionally, BART has been stationing maintenance workers next to the gates. However, it’s just for image, and chances are they will not chase you because they are not authorized, nor trained.

On the other hand, BART Community Service Officers (CSOs) in blue jackets will attempt to chase you or block your pathway when jumping a gate.

And lastly, BART police. They tend to stand near gates that are towards main entrances. If any end up in the back or front area of the BART gates, chances are it will only be one officer.

If you’re going to end up running from CSOs or BART pigs, be smart about it. I recommend keeping a Clipper card handy, the value doesn’t matter. Getting out of BART is where you’ll usually get chased, if not fined $75. Instead, take out that Clipper card and flank (fake) the security as if you’re about to tap your card to get access. That’s your moment to hop and run!

Overall, running into BART security typically happens during the day, during peak hours. But if you plan on hopping the gates during this time, do it as your train car group gets out and walk along as a group, so security doesn’t want to bother chasing you. The more crowded a BART station is, the better it is.

Lastly, lookout for your fellow fare evader//people attempting who don’t know how. It’s rough out here! Cyclists, that means allowing a fare evader to tailgate you!